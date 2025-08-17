We are just days away from the new revamped US Open mixed doubles tournament where Emma Raducanu will team up with Carlos Alcaraz, but the former will no doubt be hoping to avoid a few pairs during the earlier rounds.

US Open tournament organisers have decided to do away with the traditional format where the mixed doubles event took place in conjunction with the singles tournament, as this year’s edition will be played during Fan Week.

Sixteen teams will be in the draw with eight teams gaining a direct entry based on their combined singles ranking and the other eight teams made up of wildcard entries.

The new two-day competition will be held on Tuesday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 20 and will feature some intriguing partnerships as Grand Slam winners Raducanu and Alcaraz are not the only high-profile team.

Six-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek will team up with Casper Ruud, Elena Rybakina and Taylor Fritz will form a team, Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper will be partners.

There will also be some all-American teams with Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton; Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka; and Madison Keys and Francis Tiafoe also set to feature.

There is no doubt that big servers like Fritz, Shelton and Opelka will trouble some of the women’s players and Raducanu highlighted that ahead of the tournament.

“I think I’m most scared to play certain shots,” she joked. “Ben Shelton’s serve, that scares me. That’s probably one in particular.

“And then obviously all the guys. It’s very difficult to return their serves. Reilly Opelka? He’s serving from a stepladder. It’s incredible.

“But of course I’m very excited. It’s such a unique opportunity, and I thin a lot of the females will probably be feeling the same way. Returning the guys’ serve is quite difficult.”

US Open News

Carlos Alcaraz set to be beaten, Emma Raducanu shines, Iga Swiatek storms back – early US Open predictions

Coco Gauff makes US Open mixed doubles confession as she reveals why she is not playing

The new form has been a big talking point since it was launched, which is no doubt what the organisers were hoping for, but there are also question marks over whether or not some of these high-profile teams will end up taking part in the tournament.

Alcaraz and world No 1 Jannik Sinner – who will also play in the mixed doubles with a yet-to-be-named new partner after Emma Navarro withdrew – will play in the Cincinnati Open singles final on Monday – one day before the start of the tournament in Flushing Meadows, New York.

On the women’s side, Swiatek, Rybakina and Jasmine Paolini – who will team up with Lorenzo Musetti – are also still in action at the WTA 1000 event in Ohio and two of them will reach the final on Monday.