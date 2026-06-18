Emma Raducanu and Alex Eala have made good progress up the rankings with their recent performances, giving their chances of being seeded at Wimbledon a big boost.

With the grass-court Grand Slam getting underway on Monday, 29 June, the cutoff date for the top-32 seedings is next week as it will be based on the official WTA Rankings of 22 June.

Following a disastrous clay-court season, Raducanu found herself out of the reckoning as she had slipped down to No 42 in the rankings on the back of her first-round exit from Roland Garros.

But the British No 1 is back among the top 32 on the official list as her appearance in the final of the Queen’s Club Championship resulted in an 11-place surge to No 31 in the rankings.

Raducanu, though, won’t move up the list as she is not in action this week after withdrawing from the Nottingham Open following her heavy workload in London, where she had to play four matches in three days due to rain delays.

The 2021 US Open was not seeded at Wimbledon last year and it meant she faced world No 1 and top seed Aryna Sabalenka early on and lost the third-round encounter.

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Eala also lost in the round of 128 at the French Open, but then won the WTA 125K Birmingham Open to move up to No 33 before dropping two places after a second-round defeat at the HSBC Championships.

The Filipina, though, won her opener at this week’s Berlin Open to move up one spot to No 34 in the Live Rankings and there is good news and bad news for her ahead of next week’s cutoff date.

The 20-year-old finds herself at No 32 on the list as a couple of seeded players have already withdrawn from the entry list, with world No 9 Victoria Mboko and No 30 Hailey Baptiste both out due to knee injuries.

Eala, of course, can still move up the rankings with an extended run in Germany, but she could also be overtaken by a couple of players lower down the list as if she loses her next match.

Nikola Bartunkova or Diane Parry are the two in contention, but will both need to win the Berlin Open if they are to pull it off as the rising star is on 1,422 points in the Live Rankings while the Czech has 1,140 and Parry 1,128.

A title run would see Bartunkova surge to 1,532 points while the Frenchwoman would be on 1,568 if she is the last woman standing.

Eala was unseeded on her Wimbledon debut last year and she earned a tough opener as she took on former champion Barbora Krejcikova, losing 6-3, 2-6, 1-6.