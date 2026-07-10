Arthur Fery believes “a little medical procedure” on his nose may have been his lucky charm during his incredible Wimbledon run.

The world No 114 will face French Open champion and second seed Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday, looking to become only the second British man after Andy Murray to reach the Wimbledon final.

If he does indeed get past Zverev, he will also be the second wildcard after Goran Ivanisevic to reach the Championship match at the All England Club following the Croatian’s historic run in 2001.

Fery had to overcome nosebleeds to reach the last four as he required medical treatment three times during his marathon five-set win over Zizou Bergs in the third round on Saturday,

It was not the first time that it happened, as he suffered from nosebleeds during the Queen’s Club Championship in June and he admitted after the Bergs win that he needed to find a solution to the problem as it can be distracting during matches.

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“It is a problem I am going to address. It has happened before, but it’s not that common,” he revealed. “It happened at times today when I didn’t want to stop, when momentum was with me. I

“know it is annoying for the opponent. It gives me some extra time to rest sometimes, I guess.”

The 23-year-old eventually listened to medical advice and had a procedure on his nose with broken blood vessels sealed by slightly burning them with the hope of stopping the bleeding.

“I had a little procedure four days ago here on it. That seemed to help. Just getting the blood vessels cauterised in the nose. A small thing. Nothing major. Didn’t hurt,” he explained to British media ahead of the Zverev clash.

“I’ve also tried to avoid wiping with a towel straight on the nose. I think that was also not helping, so just a combination of things, just a bit of luck as well.”

Since then, Fery has beaten Grigor Dimitrov and Flavio Cobolli to reach the semi-final and there were no signs of nosebleeds during those matches.

Patients who undergo the procedure are advised to avoid strenuous activities and sports for several days, but there will be no rest for Fery as he will take on one of the best players in the world on Centre Court.

And he knows what to expect from Zverev.

“Playing big servers is something I’ve really improved on, accepting sometimes getting aced a lot, and having more pressure on my service games,” he said.

“I’m a great returner, I think. Just try to apply pressure that way.”