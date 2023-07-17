Brilliant Carlos Alcaraz stats after his Wimbledon win: Ending Novak Djokovic’s streaks and more

Carlos Alcaraz continues to rip up records left, right and centre and his 2023 Wimbledon title run saw him end Novak Djokovic’s dominance at the All England Club.

The 20-year-old Spanish sensation defeated seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic in five sets to win his second Grand Slam following his success at the US Open last September.

Let’s refresh your memory with some of the records he broke when he won at Flushing Meadows last year.

On the back of his US Open victory, he became the youngest world No 1 as he was 19 years, three months and 24 days when he defeated Casper Ruud in the final. He was also the first man born in the 2000s to win a Grand Slam singles title.

He was also the youngest US Open champion since Pete Sampras in 1990 (19 years and 15 days) and the youngest major champion since Rafael Nadal won the French Open in 2005 at the age of 18 years, 11 months and 20 days.

Back to his Grand Slam feats after his Wimbledon success…

– Aged 20 years, two months and 11 days – or 20 years and 72 days if you prefer that method – he became the youngest player in the Open Era to win both the US Open and Wimbledon trophies.

– Carlos Alcaraz is now also the third youngest player in the Open Era to win the Wimbledon title with only Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg younger. Becker was 17 years, seven months and two days when he won in 1985 while Borg was 20 years and 15 days when he lifted the trophy in 1975. Interestingly, Becker was still younger than both Becker and Borg when he won his second title in 1986.

– He is only the third Spanish man to win the Wimbledon title after Rafael Nadal (2008, 2010) and Manuel Santana (1966) while he is the fourth male from his country to win multiple Grand Slam titles after Nadal (22), Santana (4) and Sergi Bruguera (2).

– Carlos Alcaraz is the fifth man to win multiple Grand Slams in the Open Era before turning 21 with Mats Wilander (4), Bjorn Borg (3), Boris Becker (2) and Rafael Nadal (2) the other players on the list.

Some feats that involved beating Novak Djokovic…

– He ended Novak Djokovic’s long unbeaten run at Wimbledon as he was the first player to defeat the Serbian since Tomas Berdych won due to a retirement in the quarter-finals in 2017. That was 2,195 days prior to Sunday’s match.

– Carlos Alcaraz was the first man to beat Djokovic on Centre Court in 3,661 days as the seven-time Wimbledon champion hadn’t lost on the showpiece court since Andy Murray defeated him in the 2013 final. Djokovic had won 45 straight matches on Centre Court.

– Djokovic was also on a 34-match winning run at Wimbledon as he was looking to win a fifth consecutive title, but Alcaraz ended that dream.

– The Spaniard was also only the second player after Andy Murray at the 2012 US Open to beat Djokovic in a five-set Grand Slam final.

– He was the first player to beat three top-10 opponents en route to the title since 1994 when Pete Sampras beat Michael Chang, Todd Martin and Goran Ivanisevic. Alcaraz beat Djokovic (2), Daniil Medvedev (3) and Holger Rune (6).

Other bits and pieces

– He is the third youngest player to win six or more titles in a single season in the past 40 years with only Andre Agassi (1988) and Rafael Nadal (2005) younger.

– He is the eighth player in the Open Era to win the Queen’s Club Championships and Wimbledon in the same year. John McEnroe (1981, 1984), Jimmy Connors (1982), Boris Becker (1985, 1988), Pete Sampras (1995, 1999), Lleyton Hewitt (2002), Rafael Nadal (2008) and Andy Murray (2013, 2016) are the other players to have achieved the feat.

