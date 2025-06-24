Emma Raducanu has shed light on Wimbledon and security officials’ “amazing job” in preventing a man who had been stalking her from buying tickets for the grass-court Grand Slam.

The man in question “exhibited fixated behaviour” during Raducanu’s second-round match at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and was removed from the stadium after the British player broke down in tears and hid behind the umpire’s chair after spotting him in the crowd.

It later emerged that the man also left her a note and took her photograph ahead of her match, and he was subsequently handed a restraining order and banned from future tennis tournaments.

However, the All England Club revealed last week that their security system found that the man tried to apply for Wimbledon tickets via the public ballot, but his name was red-flagged and his attempt was blocked.

The 2021 US Open has now revealed how she was informed that the man tried to apply for tickets.

“Wimbledon and everyone did an amazing job. I got a notification, the police contacted me and told me everything was okay,” Raducanu told BBC Sport.

“I know that I am not the first athlete to go through this, and I probably won’t be the last – not just as an athlete, but females in general.”

Following the incident, Raducanu stated in an interview that she “could barely breathe” when she spotted the man and also considered withdrawing from the Indian Wells Open, but in the end she didn’t want to “let a middle-aged creep stop me doing what I love to do”.

Security, though, was stepped up and she added in the BBC interview: “I’ve had great protection whenever I have been at these events recently.

“I have a lot more protection around me – especially the ones here in the UK, where it’s busy and there’s more spectators around.

“I feel a difference, and that reassures me and makes me feel more comfortable.”

But the 22-year-old knows she is not the only player who has had to deal with a stalker or online abuse as fellow Brit Katie Boulter has also highlighted the issue in recent months.

“I’m glad Katie spoke out about it because it is something that we all go through,” Raducanu continued.

“I try and not to read the comments or look at the messages because it makes you upset.

“It doesn’t matter how many positive comments you read, you are always going to remember the more negative ones – so I just try and stay away.”