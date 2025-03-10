Emma Raducanu has apparently been causing a stir at Wimbledon as she has upset traditionalists with her “provocative pink kit”.

The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club is well known for its strict dress code as players and members must at all times wear clothes that is almost entirely white when they enter the hallowed grounds.

In case you were wondering, it is strictly white as the Wimbledon regulation states “white does not include off white or cream” (more on the full clothing and equipment directive at the bottom).

But Raducanu has not been sticking to that rule at SW19, much to the dismay of members with the Daily Mail’s Harriet Kean reporting that the 22-year-old “has been ‘outraging members’ at the home of tennis by wearing a provocative pink kit while practising there” as she is wearing “whatever outfit she wants”.

The 2021 US Open winner has been accused of “arrogance” and one member told the paper: “It’s so unfair. Emma rocks up in a pink outfit while everyone else respects the all-white rule.

“Who does she think she is? Just because she’s won the US Open doesn’t mean she can wear whatever she wants.”

Despite her hectic schedule so far in 2025 that saw her start the year in Australia before playing in Singapore, the Middle East and now the United States, Raducanu has made several trips back home to England to practice.

She spent quite a bit of time on the practice courts at home ahead of her Indian Wells Open campaign, but lost in the first round at the WTA 1000 event in California.

The world No 55 will next be in action at the Miami Open before presumable flying back to the United Kingdom where she will most likely again practice at SW19.

Whether she will wear her “provocative pink kit” again remains to be seen.

Emma Raducanu News

Is the US Open win the best and worst thing to ever happen to Emma Raducanu?

Emma Raducanu could ‘walk away from tennis’ like another British starlet

There have been calls in recent years on Wimbledon to relax their strict all-white policy, but the All England Club is not interested in changing its policy.

In case you were wondering, here is the complete rule on clothing worn on The Championship courts both for practice and for matches:

1) Competitors must be dressed in suitable tennis attire that is almost entirely white* and this applies from the point at which the player enters the court surround.

2) White does not include off white or cream.

3) There should be no solid mass or panel of colouring*. A single trim of colour around the neckline and around the cuff of the sleeves is acceptable but must be no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

4) Colour contained within patterns will be measured as if it is a solid mass of colour and should be within the one centimetre (10mm) guide. Logos formed by variations of material or patterns are not acceptable.

5) Shorts, skirts and tracksuit bottoms must be completely white except for a single trim of colour down the outside seam no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

6) Caps (including the underbill), headbands, bandanas, wristbands and socks must be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm).

7) Shoes must be almost entirely white. Soles and laces must be completely white. Large manufacturers’ logos are not encouraged. The grass court shoes must adhere to the Grand Slam rules. In particular shoes with pimples around the outside of the toes shall not be permitted. The foxing around the toes must be smooth.

8) Any undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm), except female players who are allowed to wear solid, mid/dark-coloured undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.