The 32 seeds have been placed for Wimbledon, but there are still several players who could pose a threat to the very top players in the first round.

A seeded player cannot play another seeded player until the third round at the earliest, so the higher ranked players have a slight advantage in the early stages of the Grand Slam.

However, there are a number of top players who have missed out on seeded entry who will still fancy their chances of a deep run at the tournament.

Here are five players that even the likes of Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic, and Alexander Zverev will be hoping to miss in the first round of Wimbledon.

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Alexander Blockx

Alexander Blockx might have had part of his season derailed by injury, but he will arrive at Wimbledon with a point to prove at SW19.

The Belgian was forced to withdraw from Roland Garros at the last-minute after suffering an injury in practice, but he’s showed enough already this season that he has what it takes to cause an upset.

He has already picked up victories against the likes of Casper Ruud, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Flavio Cobolli this season during an extraordinary run on the clay.

While grass is not his strongest surface traditionally, and he will be making up main draw debut at Wimbledon, he will still prove to be a very dangerous first round opponent.

Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini needs no introduction to tennis fans, but his recent run to the Roland Garros quarter-final proved he can still cut it at the very top of the game.

Injuries always look to be an issue for the Italian, but his four victories in a row in Paris showcased his ability better than he has managed to in the last few years.

The star has history at Wimbledon too, having reached the final of the Grand Slam back in 2021, so he’s proved he can be a very dangerous grass court player.

One thing is for sure, many of the top players, including his dear friend Sinner, will be wary of drawing Berrettini in the first round of Wimbledon.

Dino Prizmic

Dino Prizmic has been teasing a breakout for the past year, but it looked to have truly come when he toppled his idol Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open.

The Croatian is often compared to Djokovic and he was very impressive in dispatching the Serbian. That helped him produced a run to the last 16 of the Rome event, and he has also picked up victories against Berrettini and Ben Shelton recently.

The 20-year-old has never made it through qualifiying at Wimbledon before, but his ranking this year gives him a automatic chance of causing an upset.

With his performances over the last few months, that wouldn’t be that big of a surprise at this point!

Daniel Altmaier

Daniel Altmaier was one of the stories of the Halle Open earlier this month, as he defeated the likes of Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz en route to the semi-finals of one of his home events.

The German also played doubles in Halle, alongside Joao Fonseca, with the pair reaching the final of the ATP 500 tournament on the grass.

That means Altmaier arrives at Wimbledon having played a serious amount of grass court matches and many more than some of the top players on the tour.

He’s in very good form and he’ll be match-ready on the surface: he’s certainyl got a big upset in him at Wimbledon.

Adrian Mannarino

Adrian Mannarino might be in the twilight of his career, but he always comes alive when it comes to the grass court swing.

The Frenchman often struggles on the clay and then hits a vein of form while on grass and the 2026 season has been no different.

The veteran reached the semi-finals of the Libema Open in the Netherlands, beating Arthur Rinderknech and Gabriel Diallo at the ATP event.

He’s played three major grass court events ahead of Wimbledon so, much like Altmaier, he will be more acclimatised than many of the seeded players at the Grand Slam.

Mannarino has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon on three occasions and you wouldn’t put it past the Frenchman to do it again.