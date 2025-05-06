Iga Swiatek says she has already made up her mind about competing at Wimbledon this year while she also took aim at the “million comments that were not true”.

On the back of her semi-final exit from the Madrid Open, it was reported that the five-time Grand Slam winner considered skipping the entire grass-court season, including Wimbledon, in order to be fresh for the North American hard-court swing.

Polish website Onet claimed: “As we hear unofficially, everything will depend on the results in Rome and Paris

“In the event of a defeat, Swiatek may consider giving up playing on grass, there are not many points to lose here, and use this time for a longer vacation, to return to hard courts with new strength and properly prepare for the US Open.

“But Team Swiatek will wait until the very end with this decision.”

But Swiatek has dismissed the suggestion she will not play at Wimbledon.

Here is her full exchange with journalists during her Italian Open press conference.

Q. I’m not sure if it’s correct, but I read are you considering to skip Wimbledon?

IGA SWIATEK: Who said that?

Q. I just read that on social media, so I wanted to clarify.

IGA SWIATEK: “Shouldn’t believe this stuff.”

Q. It’s off the charts?

IGA SWIATEK: “Yes.”

Q. I already saw a comment of Brad Gilbert slightly criticising that.

IGA SWIATEK: “During past few days I saw a million comments that were not true.”

Q. How do you handle it?

IGA SWIATEK: “I don’t get it. There are so many theories right now I would say especially in Polish media about me that are not true. I think, I don’t know, you guys like to make some articles that will attract people. I get it. It’s part of the job.

“But yeah, for sure I’m not going to skip Wimbledon. I really want to learn how to play on grass better. Every year is another opportunity. I will play Wimbledon, for sure, unless I get injured.”

Iga Swiatek News

Casper Ruud shares reason for message to ‘devastated’ Iga Swiatek and makes ‘cool’ Coco Gauff confession

Iga Swiatek: Time to stop the hate flowing in the direction of a champion who deserves better

Although Swiatek has reached the quarter-final or better in her eight tournaments so far this year, she is yet to win or title.

One thing she believes is currently holding her back is her perfectionism.

“I have love-and-hate relationship with my perfectionism. Yeah, like coming on these clay court tournaments, I just kind of try to reflect on how I see my game and how I also saw previous seasons,” she said.

“The thing is that I only remember the good stuff from last years because I was winning titles and everything. My head kind of remembers the good stuff.

“Sometimes I’m on court, I feel like I’m going to play this loopy forehand there, my great backhand there. I’m making decisions that are not really good at the moment because I just remember how it felt previous tournaments or previous years. I kind of assume it’s going to go in, and then I make mistakes. It’s not the same, I’m confused.

“As I said, that’s why every tournament and every year is different. There’s no reason to compare because we are, like, at different places in our lives, as well.

“That’s why I’m happy that I have my team around me to also help me to manage this stuff. Without them, for sure it wouldn’t be so easy.”