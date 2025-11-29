Iga Swiatek’s 2025 Wimbledon victory over Amanda Anisimova will go down in history as one of the most dominant wins in a Grand Slam final and she has revealed that the thought of letting her rival win just one game didn’t cross her mind.

After a less-than-successful clay-court season, Swiatek turned things around at Wimbledon as she reached the semi-final of the grass-court major for the first time in her career, setting up a clash against Belinda Bencic.

It was tight during the first four games as they were 2-2, but then the Pole started to take control as she ended up winning 10 consecutive games to secure a 6-2, 6-0 and, astonishingly, she didn’t let up in the final against Anisimova as she double bagelled the American.

Her 6-0, 6-0 victory put her in the record books as the first player to win a Wimbledon final in the Open Era without dropping a game, but strangely the questions after the match were dominated by whether she should have allowed her opponent to win one game.

“I wasn’t really thinking about how it looks, I was just playing, and I didn’t want to give any points for free,” she told The Guardian

“It’s a Wimbledon final, I wanted to win it really bad.

“After, for sure, there were a lot of crazy things happening. I remember all these interviews about the score, journalists asking questions if I should let Amanda win one game or something like that. It was pretty different.

“I can only say that this tournament shows tennis is [such a] mental sport. This part of the game has a huge impact on everything and on the results of each player.

“I’m really happy I handled the pressure well, because after the final, everybody was talking about Amanda being stressed or something, but I was also stressed as hell; playing the final of Wimbledon on Centre Court is a surreal experience.”

Back in 2024, Swiatek kicked off her Wimbledon campaign on the back of winning five titles – the French Open and four WTA 1000 tournaments – but this year she arrived at SW19 without a title to her name.

Not too many people backed her to win the tournament, especially given her performances at the All England Club in the past, but all the hard work paid off.

“Any season that has a Wimbledon win, I would take without hesitation,” the 24-year-old said. “I’m super proud of this achievement. This is something I wasn’t expecting to happen this year. I thought I [would] need a couple more years to learn how to play on grass and to use my skills for the surface. But I felt great.

“We worked hard before Wimbledon to change some tactical patterns I also had in my head and wasn’t really using in previous years. I felt, day by day, I had my game, and I really used the opportunity. Having that win changed everything.”

Winning a singles title at Wimbledon also earns you honorary membership to the All England Club and the Pole plans to visit the hallowed grounds in future, but she knows she has to get her ducks in a row if she doesn’t want to get turned around like Roger Federer.

The eight-time champion arrived at SW19 without his membership card three years ago and was initially turned away.

“I wonder how it feels. I will be back for sure. I would love to. I have no idea how that works, though,” she said.

“I heard once Roger wasn’t let in when he didn’t have a proper badge or something, so I would need to get ready.”