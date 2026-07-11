Jannik Sinner believes history will count for nothing when he faces Alexander Zverev on grass for the first time in the Wimbledon final.

The four-time Grand Slam winner holds a 10-4 lead in his head-to-head rivalry with the German – including nine wins in their last nine outings – but six of the 14 matches have been on hard courts and four on clay.

Sinner has also won 14 consecutive sets against the second seed with Zverev last taking a set off the Italian in October 2025 when he won the opening set at the Vienna Open semi-final.

But there is no doubt it will be a different Zverev that turns up in the Wimbledon final as he is now a Grand Slam champion after winning the French Open.

Sinner knows he needs to be alert come Sunday afternoon as the German’s confidence is sky high and it is showing through his aggressiveness during matches.

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“I think it’s a bit different between me and him, because he tried for so long, and then when you finally achieve it, it’s amazing and then gives you this confidence boost,” the world No 1 said.

“We see it again here. We saw how aggressive he’s playing, serving very big. He is a tough player to play against. He was before but now even more because of this confidence he has.

“When you start to win a lot of matches and don’t lose a lot, it shows that he is playing incredible tennis. I saw a little bit in the two weeks, but not so much. I saw the semis because was playing before me, so I was watching. He is very, very aggressive at the moment.

“His confidence is good. He’s very relaxed on court at the moment, so this is good. Yeah, so let’s see. I’m happy to face him. I try to do the best I can, and then we see how it goes.

“But it’s going to be very, very tough, very different than all the other matches we have played. But again, I enjoy the moment, and then we see how it goes.”

Sinner and Zverev’s most recent two meetings were on clay in the Madrid Open final in May and the Monte Carlo Masters in April, but their tactics will be quite different for the Centre Court grass.

The Italian, of course, will be the favourite as he is the defending champion, while Zverev has reached the business end of the grass-court Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Asked what he expects during the final, Sinner replied: “I mean, less exchanges, less rhythm. This we know because of the surface being that fast. Being also quite warm, it’s going to be good for big server. He is definitely a big server.

“But in any case, look, I try to do my best on Sunday. It feels good again being back in a Grand Slam final. It’s good for me. I just try to do my best.

“Whatever happened in the past between me and him, it happened. In between, he won a Grand Slam in Paris, which gave him a lot of confidence. We can see the level he’s producing here. We all hope for a good match, and then we see how it goes.”