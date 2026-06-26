The nine men who have won consecutive Wimbledon titles as Jannik Sinner looks to make history

Jannik Sinner claimed the first Wimbledon title of his career in 2025 and he is the overwhelming favourite to win the title again this year.

Sinner arrives at Wimbledon having not played since Roland Garros, when he was stunned in the second round by Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

However, the World No 1 enters the grass court Grand Slam as the top seed and he has been buoyed by Carlos Alcaraz withdrawing from the event.

Sinner defeated Alcaraz in the final last year to claim the prestigious Grand Slam title and stop his Spanish rival from winning the tournament for the third year in a row.

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Only nine men have managed to win Wimbledon in back-to-back years in the Open Era, so another victory for Sinner would put him in esteemed company.

The Australian duo of Rod Laver and John Newcombe achieved the feat first, with the former winning the titles in 1968 and 1969 and the latter managing it in 1970 and 1971.

A few years later, Bjorn Borg managed the feat in 1977 and 1978 and then went on to win Wimbledon a further three years in a row, becoming the first player to win the title five years in a row.

Male players to win consecutive Wimbledon titles

Rod Laver

John Newcombe

Bjorn Borg

John McEnroe

Boris Becker

Pete Sampras

Roger Federer

Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz

John McEnroe and Boris Becker won consecutive titles in the 1980s, before the Pete Sampras dominated Wimbledon for much of the 1990s. The American won the title seven times in eight years between 1993 and 2000.

Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, of course, managed the feat in the 2000s and the 2010s, but the other member of the ‘big three’ – Rafael Nadal – never managed to win back-to-back titles. His titles came in 2008 and 2010.

Nadal reached the final in consecutive years on two separate occasions, but he was beaten by Federer in 2006 and 2007 and Djokovic in 2011.

Carlos Alcaraz is the only player from the new era to achieve the feat, as he defeated Djokovic in the 2023 and 2024 finals to join the list.

Should Sinner win the title this year, he will achieve something only 10 men in the history of tennis have been able to accomplish. A feat that only multiple champions such as Andy Murray and Jimmy Connors were not able to achieve.

Sinner will begin his Wimbledon campaign against Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Grand Slam. As is tradition, Sinner will open up Centre Court on the opening day of play as the defending champion.

Wimbledon is set to begin on Monday, June 29th, with the order of play yet to be confirmed by the Grand Slam.