Calls for Maja Chwalinska to get a Wimbledon wildcard are increasing following her run to the French Open final.

The world No 114 came through qualifying and then won six matches before falling to eventual champion Mirra Andreeva on Saturday in a 6-3 6-2 defeat.

The crafty Pole went toe to toe with the 19-year-old for the first half of the first set but eventually Andreeva outplayed the plucky underdog.

Despite losing the biggest match of her life, the 24-year-old has already more than doubled her career earnings and is up to 21st in the WTA rankings.

After her Roland Garros final defeat, she said on court, “First of all, congrats to Mirra. You’re such an incredible player. You’re so young and talented it is annoying! Congrats to your team for an amazing job and I wish you the best for the future.

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“Thank you for supporting me. I really felt your love, and I am very, very grateful. I wish you could see a better match today, but Mirra was too good for me, I guess it is her fault!

“I tried my best, I am sorry! I will not forget these three weeks, Paris will stay forever with me in my heart, merci.”

Now that the French Open is over for the women, attention is turning to whether or not Chwalinska will have to go through qualifying to play at Wimbledon.

Even though she is ranked high enough to be seeded, Andy Roddick pointed out that the acceptance list for Grand Slams is drawn up six weeks prior to the tournament.

That means, the Chwalinska may have to overcome three qualifying matches to get to the tournament proper in SW19.

Roddick also stated that players such as the returning Serena Williams could get a Wimbledon wildcard, although it is uncertain whether she would play singles.

Moreover, a host of wildcards will go to British players, including the injury-troubled Jack Draper. After the French Open final, one Boris Becker brought up this very topic.

After initially expressing his disappointment that Chwalinska went away from her natural game against Andreeva, he brought up the wildcard topic.

He said on TNT Sports, “I hope she keeps it up. I thought today she played too normal. She played like everybody else. She should stick to her unorthodox game, the drop shots, the tempo changes.

“She has to play surprising tennis and that is what got her to the final. I like her personality, she seems to be very down to earth and humble. I hope she stays… she’s around 25 in the world.

“I wonder whether she gets a wildcard for Wimbledon. And I’ve got the right guy next to me.”

A smiling Tim Henman, who has been involved in the wildcard selection process at Wimbledon, provided a clue to that question.

He replied, “I think there is a pretty good chance.”

Frenchwoman Lois Boisson did not get a Wimbledon wildcard last year after making the semi-finals of the French Open but Chwalinska will hope she is more lucky.

WHAT NEXT? Roland Garros: Chris Evert provides ‘excuse’ for Maja Chwalinska’s final loss to Mirra Andreeva