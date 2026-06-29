Qualifying for the main draw at Wimbledon not only gives you entry into one of the most prestigious events on the sporting calendar, but it also gives you a chance to get your hands on the exclusive player’s gift bag.

There are 128 entries into the men’s singles draw and 128 into the women’s singles competition at SW19. There are also 64 teams in each of the men’s and women’s doubles draws and 32 teams in the mixed doubles.

And every single player who qualifies for one of the main draws get a special goody bag from the organisers of the grass-court Grand Slam.

So what is in this gift bag?

The partners of Jiri Lehecka – who is seeded 13th in the men’s singles draw – and doubles player Marc Polmans have lifted the lid on the gifts that players receive just for reaching the main draw.

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Lucie Neumannova, Czech star Lehecka’s girlfriend, and Jenna Laubser – the significant other of Polmans – both did a big unveil on their Instagram accounts about the sought-after goody bag.

Each bag consists of:

Two free tickets to two of London’s best entertainment events (It’s up to you to decide which events) A £40 gift card to spend at a sushi restaurant A £250 gift card to spend at the Wimbledon shop A Wimbledon cap A Wimbledon canvas beach bag, which sells for about £‌125.00 in the official Wimbledon shop A Wimbledon bear keyring that comes inside a Polo pouch (You can get your name engraved on it, if you like) A Wimbledon postcard with a picture of the All England Club A magnetic wireless speaker that you can put on your phone A magnetic powerbank Two Stella Artois glasses that you can customise A gift pack from the Body Shop containing shower cream, body butter, lip butter, hand balm, and fragrance Le Roche Posay sunscreen



This, of course, is on top of the prize money they will receive for playing at the major with those who lose in the first round guaranteed to earn £80,000 ($107,350) while the winners will go home with a cheque of £3,600,000 ($4,830,756).

Meanwhile, the top stars also have their exclusive endorsement deals with the likes of Nike, Gucci, Adidas, Babolat (we could go on and on) and will no doubt receive money for putting those items on display during the next fortnight at the All England Club.