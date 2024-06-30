Who is Arthur Fery? Rising British star speaks to Tennis365 ahead of Wimbledon

He has been awarded a wildcard into the most prestigious tournament in tennis, but British youngster Arthur Fery is doing his best to dilute the significance of his Wimbledon first round match against Germany’s Daniel Altmaier.

A couple of wins at Wimbledon could change the career of a player currently at No 243 in the ATP Rankings, but he told Tennis365 that his hopes for the future are built around so much more than just this week as he plays in a Grand Slam.

Tennis365 were invited to an exclusive event at ASICS House next to the All England Club, as Fery told us about his tennis journey that included a stint playing in US college tennis.

What are your emotions on the eve of Wimbledon?

AF: I’m a bit more used to it after playing here last year and I can’t wait. It should be just another draw, another tournament, but this is Wimbledon and it means so much more. I live just around the corner from this club and it has always been a dream to play here, so I can’t wait.

The opportunity to climb the rankings is massive for a player in your position, so does that make this feel like the most important match of your year?

AF: I don’t want to think about it like that. I see it as a positive that I am so close to home and will have so many friends and family here to watch me. Definitely, there are bigger consequences on the result of this first round match and this tournament overall, but I’m really positive about what I can achieve. You have to try and enjoy the moment, take the pressure off and see this as a big opportunity. Winning a couple of matches here could change a lot for me and the prize money for the first round is bigger than most of the ATP Challengers I play, but you have to treat it as a normal match and that is the best chance of playing my best.

Tell us about your experience playing in the US college system?

AF: It was good for me. It was different than turning pro straight away at 18. I wanted to give myself a back-up plan with the academic opportunity and Stamford was perfect for that, as it is one of the best schools in the world. It also gave me a bit of time to mature and gave me three years to decide whether I wanted to play tennis as a career. I gained a lot of experience out there and you can see it works, with Cam Norrie, Paul Jubb and Jacob Fernley all doing well after that route.

What are your first memories of Wimbledon?

AF: I used to come to the grounds after school to watch the pros and I loved it. I would say Roger Federer was the player I admired more than anyone because he probably showed the highest level of elegance we have ever seen on a tennis court. I also really liked Jo-Wilfried Tsonga when I was growing up. When you are young, you tend to try things based on the players you have watched and it is full circle moment for me to be now playing in the main draw.

What influence has Andy Murray had on you?

AF: I grew up watching him win Grand Slams and he has had a massive influence on everyone in Britain. I’ve hut with him at the NTC (National Tennis Centre) and that is a bit surreal. I’m sure if I told myself ten years ago that I would be where I am now, I would never have believed it. You get used to it when it is becoming the norm, but it’s still an awesome experience.

Does the success of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at such a young age inspire you?

AF: Alcaraz is a year younger than me and Sinner is a year older. Sinner didn’t play too much in the juniors, but I saw Alcaraz around and he was always a great player. He played big. You couldn’t tell he was going to be No 1 in the world at 19, but what he has done is insane. Not just tennis wise, but the fact that he is physically at that level so young is incredible.