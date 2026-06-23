Alex Eala has wrapped up her singles preparations for Wimbledon and, after an impressive few weeks, she now has the chance to convert that form into a deep run at Wimbledon with former British No 1 Greg Rusedski excited about what’s to come at the All England Club.

The Filipina started her grass-court campaign at the WTA 125K Birmingham Classic at the start of June and she went all the way as she won her maiden title on grass on the surface.

That was followed by a second-round exit from the HSBC Championship, but she bounced back with an excellent run at the Berlin Open as she claimed two top-10 wins after beating world No 2 Elena Rybakina in the last 16 and world No 8 Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final.

Her campaign was ended by eventual champion Linda Noskova in the semi-final, but her run in Germany helped her to earn a seeding for Wimbledon as she surged to No 30 in the WTA Rankings.

But Eala has now lost back-to-back singles matches as two days after losing against Noskova, she was beaten in straight sets by Elise Mertens in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open.

Wimbledon News

Draw Date, Prize Money: Sinner, Sabalenka headline. Big-name absentees, Eala and Raducanu seeded

Wimbledon withdrawal list: 16 players out as former winner and top American join Carlos Alcaraz

Being seeded at Wimbledon should give Eala an easier draw than last year on her debut, as she faced 17th seed and former champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round and lost in three sets.

The Filipina went on to win her first Grand Slam match at the US Open last August and that remains her only win at the majors, but Rusedski believes she is primed to finally pull together a good run.

“I mean, to beat Rybakina and Svitolina back-to-back is so impressive and, you know, we talked about it,” he said on the Off Court with Greg Rusedski podcast.

“It was just a matter of time before she had that breakthrough, and also the grass courts help her game because it allows her to get a little bit more pace on the ball, stay a little bit earlier. And on top of that, being a lefty, the ball just slides a little bit more away with the slice serve as well.

“So it’s good to see her playing so well. And then you put her in a mix to have a good run at Wimbledon.

“Wherever she plays, the crowds are huge, so I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like in her opening match at Wimbledon this year.

“For Eala, the ball doesn’t get up too high on grass, and it gives a little bit more time, and the ball stays through, especially with her game.

“So I think this is where she makes her best chance to go really deep at a major.”

Eala’s stay in Bad Homburg is not over just yet as she will be in action again on Tuesday, as she will team up with the great Venus Williams in the women’s doubles.