Coco Gauff’s unfortunate viral racket-smashing moment at the Australian Open will not lead to change at Grand Slams with Wimbledon confirming they will keep the status quo in terms of their behind-the-scenes camera set-up.

In the aftermath of her 59-minute defeat at the hands of Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final of the season-opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park, Gauff decided to take her frustrations out on her racket.

After exiting the court, the American walked to a corridor in the Rod Laver Arena to smash her racket with the moment caught on behind-the-scenes cameras.

The incident quickly went viral and during her post-match press conference, Gauff explained: “I just took the minute to go and do that. I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I don’t try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion.”

More importantly, she felt players deserved more privacy, adding: “Maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

It sparked criticism about the set-up from the likes of Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic with both saying it is time for change.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Swiatek said: “The question is, are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop? That was exaggerating, obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy.”

Tennis great Djokovic told the media: “I agree with her [Gauff]. It’s really sad that you can’t move away anywhere and hide and fume out your frustration, your anger, in a way that won’t be captured by a camera.”

According to The Times, a leading tennis agent wrote to the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and US Open to question whether or not the privacy of players are being invaded with the off-court cameras.

However, the All England Club confirmed to players’ representatives in a recent letter that there will be no changes.

“Wimbledon has told players it will not be making any changes to its camera set-up at this year’s championships despite a backlash over behind-the-scenes access at the Australian Open,” Tom Kershaw wrote in The Times.

The letter added that Wimbledon bosses are “acutely aware of the need to prioritise players’ welfare” and promised that they would review all footage before broadcasting.

Players have also been assured that the cameras will be “clearly visible” and they will be informed of their positions before the tournament.