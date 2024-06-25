Wimbledon fashion: 5 of the most iconic – and controversial – SW19 outfits

Wimbledon fashion has delivered some iconic looks over the years

Wimbledon is unique compared to other Grand Slams for many reasons.

However, perhaps the most famous is the ‘all white’ rule, allowing fewer fashion statements than you may see at the other Grand Slams.

However, that doesn’t mean that players haven’t dressed to impress at the All England Club.

We look back at some of the most famous – and at times, infamous – Wimbledon outfits.

Pat Cash – 1987

A former world No 4 and a regular on the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage, Cash is best remembered for his sole major triumph at the All England Club.

The Australian famously denied Ivan Lendl a chance to achieve the career Grand Slam with victory in the 1987 final – and he was the first to climb into the stands to celebrate with friends and family.

However, Cash’s victory is also well-remembered for his iconic black-and-white chequered bandana, one of the most famous moments in tennis history.

Controversially, following a clampdown on dress code rules in recent years, he has since been banned from wearing it while playing in the invitational doubles.

Pat Cash and members of his family at the 1987 Wimbledon Champions Ball : Professional Sport/Popperfoto pic.twitter.com/27YVpp2QsG — Tennis Historian (@HistorianTennis) July 17, 2023

Anne White – 1985

A former world No 19 and winner of one WTA singles title, American star White is largely remembered for one of the most infamous fashion moments in tennis history.

Taking on fifth seed Pam Shriver at the Championships in 1985, White famously wore an all-white lycra catsuit, which attracted huge attention from fans – and from photographers on site.

When play was suspended at one-set all, White was asked to wear something more ‘appropriate’ on the resumption of play and did just that – ultimately losing the match.

Speaking to TennisLife magazine in 2003, she admitted that she had no idea the outfit would cause such a stir.

“I was 24 years old. Would I do it now? Absolutely not,” White said.

“But I believed in it and hopefully, it looked nice. To me it made sense. I had no idea it would be so controversial.”

Anne White wore one of the most iconic outfits in Wimbledon history in 1985.

Carlos Alcaraz – 2023

The reigning Wimbledon champion, Alcaraz memorably toppled Novak Djokovic in a dramatic five-set final twelve months ago.

The Spaniard always attracts attention wherever he goes, but that was even more the case at the All England Club in 2023 – though not always on court.

Alcaraz’s on-court outfit was fairly plain but for every press conference at the tournament, he would wear a special retro-style bucket hat.

As the tournament progressed, more and more of his fans in the crowd would wear something similar, and – after his victory – Spanish journalists famously wore hats to his champion press conference.

The hat that took SW19 by storm Throwback to last year’s Championships where the press matched with Carlos Alcaraz #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/i5hN8KHjNp — TENNIS (@Tennis) June 24, 2024

Roger Federer – 2007

One of the most stylish men in tennis history, there are several Federer outfits we could have chosen to feature on this list.

However, we’ve decided to go for his outfit from the 2007 final, where he famously beat Rafael Nadal for his fifth straight title at the All England Club.

The Swiss star walked onto court wearing an all-white suit, a stark contrast to the sleeveless vest and shorts donned by his Spanish rival.

And, he famously put his trousers on backwards for the trophy ceremony.

Roger Federer equalled Bjorn Borg’s Open Era record, winning 5 consecutive trophies at Wimbledon in 2007. He changed into a pristine white suit to go receive the trophy – and when he tried to put his hands in his pockets, realized he had worn them backwards! pic.twitter.com/oWlp1oVoIT — India Wants To Know: India’s First Panel Quiz Show (@IWTKQuiz) March 22, 2024

Maria Sharapova – 2008

Sharapova has never been one to shy away from a bold fashion statement, attracting attention on and off the court whatever she wears.

However, one of her boldest and most memorable looks came in 2008, when the former Wimbledon champion impressed with her on-court look – despite exiting the tournament in the second round.

The Russian wore a tuxedo-style outfit, with a buttoned front and white shorts, attracting huge attention from journalists and photographers.

Wimbledon’s all-white rule is certainly hard to embrace, but Sharapova certainly made her mark at the Championships 16 years ago.