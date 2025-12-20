2025 WTA Awards: Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula honoured as coach of the year also revealed

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula and Gabriela Dabrowski have been recognised by the WTA for their contribution to women’s tennis while Amanda Anisimova’s mentor, Hendrik Vleeshouwers, has earned the Coach of the Year Award.

Reigning French Open champion Gauff has received the Jerry Diamond ACES Award for her tireless work to “promote women’s tennis to fans, media and local communities by taking part in off-court promotional and charitable activities”.

The world No 3 is well known for her charity as earlier in 2025 she donated $100,000 to UNCF (United Negro College Fund) to fund the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program while in November she surprised children at a local tennis clinic in New Orleans East in the United States.

The two-time Grand Slam winner hit with the kids at Joe Brown Park while she also delivered an encouraging speech and revealed how tennis has had a major impact on her life.

The Jerry Diamond ACES Award follows the International Tennis Writers’ Association (ITWA) Player Ambassador Award Gauff received in August as recognition for her willingness to speak to the media openly and honestly, even after defeats.

Pegula and Dabrowski’s Awards

World No 5 Pegula was honoured by her WTA athlete peers as she received the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award in “recognition of her gracious and considerate manner, support for fair play and respect for her fellow players”.

The American is well known for kind behaviour on and off the court and she follows in the footsteps of recent winners Ons Jabeur, who won the award from 2022 to 2024, Carla Suárez Navarro (2021) and Marie Bouzkova (2020).

WTA Features

The Tennis365 2025 WTA Tour Awards – ft. Aryna Sabalenka, Madison Keys, Victoria Mboko, Alex Eala

What made Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova & Justine Henin so good? WTA star who played them reveals

Four-times Grand Slam doubles winner Gabriela Dabrowski received the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award for her outstanding support for her fellow players, as well as other initiatives on behalf of the wider player community.

It is the fourth time that the Canadian has earned the prize as she was also honoured in 2019, 2020 and 2022.

Coach of the Year

Hendrik Vleeshouwers was named Coach of the Year after he guided Anisimova to No 4 in the WTA Rankings following an outstanding 2025 campaign.

Anisimova, who also earned the Most Improved Player of the Year Award, started the season outside the top 30, but she surged into the top 20 in February after winning her maiden WTA 1000 title at the Qatar Open.

She then went on to reach her first Grand Slam final, finishing runner-up to Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon before losing the US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka. The American finished the year on a high as she won a second WTA 1000 trophy at the China Open.

But Vleeshouwers has been key to her rise as he started working with her midway during the 2024 season when she was ranked outside the top 150 in the world.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.