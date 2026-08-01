Alex Eala continued her incredible run at the Washington DC Open as she took out second seed Elina Svitolina, beating the former world No 3 in straight sets to secure a new high ranking.

The 21-year-old Eala started her campaign in DC with a come-from-behind win over 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen and followed it up with a two-set win over defending champion and seventh seed Leylah Fernandez.

In a repeat of their quarter-final match on the grass at this year’s Berlin Open, which the Filipina won 6-3, 6-4, the score and result were the same on the hard courts in North America as the youngster won by the same scoreline.

“She’s such an accomplished player, and I think she’s made waves on and off the tennis court for so many reasons,” the Filipina said during her on-court interview. “There’s so much respect for her for that, and you know I’m really excited.

“I haven’t had much time to think about it, but I will definitely think about it after I get off court.”

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The match started with five consecutive breaks with Eala edging it 3-2 before she wrapped up the set with a fourth break in game nine.

The world No 28 made a poor start to the second set as she was broken to love in the opening game, but she drew level on serve in game six and then secured the win in game 10 on her third match point with a second break.

With the win, Eala secured her sixth win over a top-10 player in 2026 while she has now reached three semi-finals this year.

WTA Rankings Boost

Eala secured a new career-high of No 28 after her run to the last 16 at Wimbledon in July and she is now set to hit an even higher spot with her run to the last four of the WTA 500 event.

She has added 135 points to her tally and that is good enough for a three-place jump in the Live Rankings to No 25 and she could move up another place if she wins her next match.

But that won’t be easy as she takes on former world No 1 Naomi Osaka – who beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto in three sets – in what will be a first career meeting between the pair.

“I’m super excited. I hope it lives up to the expectations,” Eala said. “I’m definitely going to do everything I can and leave it all on court, like always. Of course, Naomi is an amazing player, so it’s going to be a tough match for me.”