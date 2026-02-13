Coco Gauff’s off-court racket-smashing moment after her Australian Open exit has raised questions about the lack of privacy afforded to tennis players at tournaments.

After suffering a humbling 6-1, 6-2 quarter-final defeat in just 59 minutes at the hands of Elina Svitolina at Melbourne Park, Gauff sought out a private space outside the main Rod Laver Arena to take out her frustration on her racket – or so she thought.

The incident was captured on camera, and it quickly went viral on social media with some criticising the two-time Grand Slam winner, but her fellow players quickly came to her defence.

“I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did,” Gauff said. “So maybe some conversations can be had because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

Six-time major winner Iga Swiatek was one of those who raised questions about privacy as she said: “The question is, are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop? That was exaggerating, obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy.”

It is certainly a topic that needs further discussion, as it would make sense for the cameras to be switched off once players leave the court.

2021 Olympic singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic says it often feels like players are part of a reality show as she told The National: “It’s not comfortable at all.

“You have that in your mind always, but you cannot be free, even in a positive way, but also in a negative way. You always feel watched and it feels almost like you’re in a reality show, to be honest.

“I’m not a big fan of it. I know it’s super interesting for the fans and for people watching that. And I guess Tennis Twitter can gossip about us, but it’s not really what we’re here for.”

The former world No 4 added: “And Coco deserves her moment of privacy. She just played in a stadium where she had to keep her emotions together. And then she goes outside of the stadium and she has to still keep her emotions together. It’s not possible.”

Bencic has seen it all as she has been on the WTA Tour for more than a decade, but rising star Alex Eala is still coming to grips with life as a professional tennis player.

The 20-year-old made her top-level breakthrough last year and with it comes a struggle for privacy.

“I am learning to deal with a lot of, you know, these cameras and a lot of the times when people see me, the phone is the first thing they reach out for. Which is something that I have to adjust to,” the Filipina said.

“I do value privacy a lot. I think everyone has the right to their own privacy and sometimes being a public figure, the lines are a little bit blurred.

“Or sometimes I can understand that we don’t have the power to draw our own line. I think everybody should have the right to draw the line of privacy.”