Alex Eala continued her incredible form on grass with a stunning win over Elena Rybakina at the Berlin Open, but her path doesn’t get any easier as she faces another top-10 player in Elina Svitolina next.

The Filipina pulled off her second win over a world No 2 as she upset two-time Grand Slam winner Rybakina 7-5, 6-4 to secure her place in the quarter-final of the WTA 500 grass-court tournament.

Her previous win over a world No 2 was at her breakout event at the 2025 Miami Open when she stunned then five-time major champion Iga Swiatek in the quarter-final.

Back then, the then 19-year-old was an unknown quantity, but these days she is a dangerous opponent for any top player, as Rybakina found out.

The reigning Australian Open champion broke in game four, but Eala hit back in game seven and then claimed the deciding break four games later before serving it out.

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The second set was more straightforward as the 21-year-old went ahead in game three and never relinquished her advantage. She failed to convert a match point on the Rybakina serve in game nine, but got the job done on her own serve a game later.

“She really started on fire, and she came out hot,” Eala said about the world No 2. “I was able to get a couple free points with my serve, and I think that helped. And just some good returns.

“She had, I don’t know how many aces in the first couple of games, so I think getting the (ball) in play was a big help for me.”

As for her key weapon during the match, the world No 35 said: “I think for me returning, and my game in general, a highlight word would be brave. It makes a big difference when I’m able to do that.”

Next Match

Up next is sixth seed Svitolina, who defeated Eva Lys 6-3, 6-2 with the match scheduled to be the last quarter-final clash on the Steffi Graf Arena on Friday.

It will be a first career meeting between the pair with the experienced Svitolina, who has won 20 WTA Tour singles trophies and peaked at No 3 in the WTA Rankings, the favourite.

“Elina is a very consistent player,” Eala said. “She is obviously a huge fighter with her background and her experience. But she’s also able to be aggressive when she needs to be. So I’m expecting a really good match, and I hope to bring out the best and showcase my tennis.”

Eala earned a four-place jump in the Live Rankings to No 31 with her win over Rybakina and she could move up another spot if she gets the better of the Ukrainian.

Order Of Play

Jessica Pegula v Madison Keys (11am local time)

Linda Noskova v Paula Badosa (Immediately after first match)

Aryna Sabalenka v Nikola Bartunkova (Not before 15:30)

Elina Svitolina v Alex Eala (Not before 17:30)