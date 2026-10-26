Alex Eala forced to withdraw from Pan Pacific Open event at the last minute

Alex Eala and Desirae Krawcyzk will no longer participate in the women’s doubles event at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo due to an injury.

The pair were due to team up for the first time and were set to face Hao-Ching Chan and Miyu Kato in their opening match on Monday morning, but they have been removed from the order of play as Krawcyzk has picked up an injury.

The American is struggling with a back problem with her decision coming barely 24 hours after she won the 14th WTA Tour doubles title of her career at the Ningbo Open.

The left-handed veteran teamed up with Fanny Stollar at the WTA 500 event in China with the pair beating top seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Cristina Bucsa in the final on Sunday.

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Eala, meanwhile, was looking to play her first doubles match since she partnered with Zeynep Sonmez at the Wuhan Open with the duo losing the opening round.

The Filipina will now instead focus on the singles tournament with her campaign kicking off on Monday afternoon when she takes on British wildcard Mika Stojsavljevic in the first round.

The world No 19 has struggled so far during the Asian swing as she has won only one match and that was last week in Ningbo when she beat Diane Parry in the first round before losing against sixth seed Diana Shnaider.

The 21-year-old lost her opening matches at the Singapore Open and Wuhan Open.

She is seeded eighth in Japan, and if she gets the better of the 17-year-old Stojsavljevic, then she will face Talia Gibson in the second round after the Australian defeated compatriot Daria Kasatkina in straight sets.

Eala has one tournament remaining after the Pan Pacific Open as she will head to Hong Kong next week for her second appearance at the WTA 250 event as she reached the second round on her debut 12 months ago.

Despite her struggles in Asia, the 2026 season has been another standout campaign for Eala as she won her first WTA Tour singles title at the Washington DC Open in August, beating Jessica Pegula in the final, while she also reached the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Eala was also a quarter-finalist at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February and made her top 20 debut in September after reaching the third round of the US Open.