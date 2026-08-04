Jessica Pegula won her second Washington Open DC and the 12th title of her career on Monday after “beating” Alex Eala in the final, according to Google AI.

The showpiece clash at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center was heavily affected by rain with the start of the match pushed back by several hours on Sunday afternoon due to thunderstorms.

When play eventually started, favourite Pegula edged the opening set 6-4 courtesy a break in game nine while they were on serve in the second set with Eala leading 2-1 when it started raining again.

With the rain and lightning continuing, organisers eventually called off the match for the night with the score 6-4, 1-2.

And that was when Google AI took over as those who searched “Pegula vs Eala” on Sunday evening and Monday morning were told that the American won the match and it even gave a final score with the headline reading: “Jessica Pegula won the 2026 Mubadala DC Open singles titles, defeating Alexander Eala 6-4, 6-3 in the final.”

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As for the mysterious second set that was won by Pegula, AI reported: “After play resumed following the lightning and rain delays, Pegula took total control. She broke Eala to charge ahead 4-2 and ultimately served out the match at 5-3, converting her first championship point with a cross-court forehand winner.”

Of course, that is not how things went down on Monday as it was Eala who “took total control” as she broke in game 10 of the second set to take the encounter to a decider.

Google AI on the Pegula v Eala Washington DC Open final

The Filipina ended up winning eight of the last 10 games as she broke Pegula three times in the third set, including in the final game as she wrapped up the title on her second championship point for the 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 win.

The 21-year-old made history as she became the first Filipina to win a WTA Tour singles title and there were live on-court speeches to confirm that it was all real and Google AI didn’t get it right.

“I feel so ​much love. My first chance at a title knowing it won’t be the last and ​already having achieved this milestone for my career,” Eala said on court. “I knew whatever happened after this match would have been already been a win for me.”

She even praised Pegula’s forehand so maybe that’s why Google AI had a premonition that about the championship point won by Pegula.

“irst of all, of course, first and foremost congratulations Jessie for an amazing week and you’ve had an amazing season. It’s always a pleasure to share the court with you, I definitely learn so, so much,” Eala said.

“Especially from your forehand line and your backhand crosses. I’m really looking forward to hopefully many more finals with you.”

But Google AI’s crystal ball clearly got things wrong as the record books state Alexandra Eala beat Jessica Pegula 4–6, 6–4, 6–0 in the final; to win the women’s singles tennis title at the 2026 Washington Open.