Alexandra Eala’s busy WTA Tour schedule continues to grow as she prepares for the rest of her 2026 season.

The Filipina has already played 11 tournaments so far this year, including the Australian Open, Indian Wells, and the Miami Open in the first four months of the year.

She is yet to hit the heights of her breakout season last year, although her popularity – both at events and online – has continued to grow all over the world.

The star is set to play the Italian Open and Roland Garros back-to-back before descending upon the UK for the short, but lively, grass court season.

Eala has been named as one of the standout names for the Lexus Birmingham Open on the grass, which takes place between the 30th May and the 7th June.

Alexandra Eala’s upcoming WTA Tour schedule

Italian Open

Roland Garros

Birmingham Open

Wimbledon

The 20-year-old is set to be the second seed at the tournament, behind her good friend and rival Janice Tjen, in what is a very impressive field for a Challenger event.

Eala and Tjen will be joined by fellow top 100 players Tatjana Maria, who shocked the world by winning Queen’s last season, as well as Antonia Ruzic, Sunshine Double success story Antonia Ruzic, Caty McNally, Shuai Zhang, and Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The Birmingham Open is one of the more iconic tournaments on the British grass court season, having been run since the 1982 WTA Tour season.

The tournament has been won by some of the biggest icons in the women’s game, including Billie Jean King, Pam Shriver, and Martina Navratilova in the 1980s and 1990s.

The last five winners of the Birmingham Open

2025: Greet Minnen

2024: Yulia Putinseva

2023: Jelena Ostapenko

2022: Beatriz Haddad Maia

2021: Ons Jabeur

As the grass court season is infamously short, the tournament often attracts some of the biggest names on the WTA Tour ahead of Wimbledon.

Since the turn of the Century, the likes of Maria Sharapova, Madison Keys, and Ashleigh Barty have lifted the trophy of the Midlands tournament.

Eala will be hoping to join that esteemed list as she looks for her first WTA 125 title since her maiden victory at the Guadalajara 125 Open in September 2025.

The Filipina star does have pedigree on British grass, however, having sensationally reached the final of the Eastbourne Open last year.

The star entered the grass court event as a qualifier and defeated Sonay Kartal, Jelena Ostapenko, Dayana Yastremska, and Varvara Gracheva to reach the final.

The rising star eventually lost out to Australian Maya Joint in the final to win the second WTA Tour title of her career.

The Birmingham Open entry list

Janice Tjen (INA) 40

Alexandra Eala (PHI) 42

Tatjana Maria (GER) 54

Antonia Ruzic (CRO) 59

Talia Gibson (AUS) 62

Caty McNally (USA) 63

Shuai Zhang (CHN) 73

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 78

Alycia Parks (USA) 79

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 82

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 88

Viktorija Golubic (SUI) 90

Nikola Bartunkova (CZE) 94

Daria Snigur (UKR) 95

Hanne Vandewinkel (BEL) 98

Lanlana Tararudee (THA) 99

Darja Vidmanova (CZE) 106

Lulu Sun (NZL) 107

Kaja Juvan (SLO) 116

Alina Korneeva 122

Polina Kudermetiva (UZB) 123

Alina Charaeva 125