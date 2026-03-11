Alex Eala admits she would not classify her defeat to Linda Noskova at the Indian Wells Open as “a positive experience”, but the Filipina is confident it will help her to grow as a player.

After the highs of reaching the fourth round of her debut at the California tournament on the back of fourth-seeded Coco Gauff’s retirement, the 20-year-old suffered a two-set defeat as she was blown away by the 14th-seeded Noskova with the Czech winning 6-2, 6-0.

“I do leave with happiness,” Eala said. “I think tomorrow I’ll be a bit happier than I am now. Of course, the initial feelings after the match are a tough pill to swallow, but I’m in the fourth round of Indian Wells. I’m really happy about that.

“It’s still something I’m really proud of. And I wish it could have ended under different circumstances, but it is what it is and there will be a next time for sure.”

World No 32 Eala started her campaign with a three-set win over Dayana Yastremska and was leading Gauff 6-2, 2-0 when the American retired with an arm injury.

But she was no match for Noskova as the 21-year-old attacked her serve as she broke five times across the two sets to wrap up the win in under an hour.

“I think my experiences here in my matches here have really meant a lot for me,” the Filipino youngster said. “I think I’ve been able to bring out a certain level and dig really deep in all circumstances, even tonight.

“It’s a learning experience for me. It means a lot to have these experiences, even though I wouldn’t consider today’s match a positive experience for me, but down the line I believe it will have a positive impact on my progression as a player.”

One of the positives from the Indian Wells Open is a new career high as she is set to climb four places to No 28.

Up next is the Miami Open and she has fond memories of the Florida tournament as she reached the semi-final 12 months ago, beating Grand Slam winners Jelena Ostapenko, Madison Keys and Iga Swiatek en route to the last four.

Back in 2025, Eala was ranked outside the top 100 but he run in Miami helped her to surge into to No 75 as she became the first Filipina to break into the top 100.

“I can’t speak for the future and what will actually happen when I arrive in Miami,” she said. “Miami last year was a beautiful time for me and it was the start of all of this, but since then I’ve achieved a lot as well.

“I’ve grown a lot and I’ve had so many good matches, so many tough losses, so much experience since then. And that’s helped me build confidence, self-esteem, and I know that I belong here.

“So it doesn’t matter if I win the tournament in Miami or if I lose in the first round, I know I’m here and I’m here to stay.”