Alex Eala claimed her first win over Magda Linette at the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic and with it she unlocked a new high in the WTA Rankings.

Rising star Eala had “difficulties” against the Polish veterans in the past as she lost both their previous meetings in straight sets, but she broke her duck in style at the WTA 250 event as she secured a 6-3, 6-2 victory on the hard courts of Auckland.

The 20-year-old, though, must have thought “here we go again” when Linette broke in the opening game of the match, but she hit back in the very next game and then broke for a second time in game six before serving out the set.

The Filipino then raced into 4-0 lead in the second set with back-to-back breaks before the fifth seed managed to get one break back. However, she broke for a third time in game seven and then served the match out to love.

“Obviously Magda, being such an experienced player, I’ve had difficulties playing against her before. So I’m happy that I’m seeing my level increase and improve,” Eala said after the win.

WTA Features

Former Wimbledon champion believes Coco Gauff’s serving woes could have a ‘five minute fix’

WTA Rankings: What Amanda Anisimova’s Brisbane loss means for her and Coco Gauff

The fourth seed added: “I did my best. I do what I can and if I see an opening, I think it’s important that I go for it. Today was difficult.”

WTA Rankings Breakthrough

Just over a year ago, Eala was at No 136 in the rankings but she started the ASB Classic at No 53 following an incredible 2025 campaign that saw her reach her first final at the Eastbourne International before losing against Maya Joint while she also reached the semi-final of the WTA 1000 Miami Open.

Her latest win has seen her rise five places in the Live Rankings to a new career-high of No 48.

And there is an even bigger reward up for grabs if she wins her semi-final, but she will need to get past China’s Wang Xinyu.

The seventh-seeded Wang, who sits at No 57 in the WTA Rankings, booked her place in the last four when Great Britain’s Fran Jones retired. The 24-year-old was leading 6-4, 4-3 when the Brit retired.

Victory over Wang – who has peaked at No 32 in the rankings – could see Eala jump to as high as No 43 in the rankings while a win for the Chinese star will see her pass the Filipino.

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.