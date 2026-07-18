Alexandra Eala says her focus is now to ‘prep for the US Open’, the final Grand Slam of the tennis season, while also describing it as an ‘incredible experience’ to play doubles alongside tennis legend Venus Williams.

The Filipina enjoyed a historic grass-court season, becoming the first player from the Philippines to reach the second week of a Grand Slam.

Eala advanced to the fourth round after upsetting defending champion and world No 3 Iga Swiatek.

She also reached the semi-finals of the Berlin Open, where she lost to eventual Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova.

Earlier in the grass-court swing, Eala teamed up with seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams at the Bad Homburg Open, with the pair reaching the quarter-finals before falling 6-3, 6-2 to Tereza Mihalikova and Olivia Nicholls.

“It was an incredible experience for me,” she said during an interview with ABS-CBN News.

“Venus has such a special work ethic and such a special mindset. And for who she is, she is so down-to-earth.

“So I just took that week to absorb everything I could absorb and learn from her.”

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Eala’s online and in-person support continues to be among the strongest in tennis, with the stands at her matches often packed to capacity.

Most recently, she was voted the WTA’s ‘Star of Swing’ for the grass-court season, an award decided by a public vote.

The 21-year-old received nearly 90% of the vote, finishing comfortably ahead of newly crowned Wimbledon champion Noskova.

The support she receives from her home country is particularly significant, something she describes as a ‘community’ that continually uplifts those around her.

“I would describe it as community,” Eala commented.

“I think we, as Filipinos, we are a community that uplifts each other. We are a community that is proud when someone else does well.

“And so, we can take inspiration from other Filipinos because we have a shared love for our nation. We have a shared love for our culture. And I think that’s very beautiful.”

Eala is next scheduled to compete at the Mubadala Citi DC Open from July 27 to August 2, before heading to the WTA 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

She will use those tournaments to gain valuable ranking points and build momentum ahead of the season’s final Grand Slam, the US Open, which runs from August 30 to September 13.

Eala reached the second round on her New York debut and is already part of the tournament’s history, having become the first player from the Philippines to win a junior Grand Slam singles title when she triumphed at the US Open.

“My focus right now is to prep for the US Open,” added the young star.

“I have yet to reconvene with my team. I’m sure next week we will have a good meeting, and maybe set some more goals after that.”