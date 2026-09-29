Amanda Anisimova has suffered another injury setback, forcing her to call an end to her 2026 season that will result in a big drop down the rankings.

The American withdrew from last week’s Singapore Open and then also announced she would miss her title defence at this week’s China Open with her last match was a third-round defeat to Anastasia Potapova at the US Open.

But the wrist injury she sustained is more serious than initially thought and it needs time to heal, resulting in an early end to a difficult campaign.

“I will be wrapping up my season for the year. I sustained a wrist injury again, that I need to take care of. Time to get healthy, reset, and see you all in 2027,” she wrote on Instagram.

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Anisimova slipped out of the top 10 of the WTA Rankings on the back of her early exit from the US Open as she dropped to No 11 and she is already guaranteed to slide further this week after pulling out of the China Open.

The 25-year-old is already -5 in the Live WTA Rankings this week as she is dropping 1,000 points as the defending champion, and she could still plummet further if those just behind her perform well.

Points Dropping Later

There is good news and bad news for Anisimova as she only played one event after her title run at the China Open last year, and that was the WTA Finals.

She reached the semi-finals at the season-ending event in Riyadh on the back of group stage wins over Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys before losing in three sets against Aryna Sabalenka.

The American earned 400 points for those two wins, so will drop that in November, resulting in a fall down the rankings and most likely an exit from the top 20.

2026 Wrap

Following her outstanding 2025 campaign that saw her win the Qatar Open and China Open, and finish runner-up at Wimbledon and at the US Open, the 2026 campaign has been a tough follow-up.

She failed to reach a final with her best run a semi-final appearance at the Dubai Tennis Championships in February while she reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open before losing early at Roland Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open.

Rankings Slide

Anisimova started the year at No 4 in the WTA Rankings and climbed to a career-high No 3 in the first week of January, but she dropped several spots by February after failing to defend her title in Qatar.

Her inability to replicate her Wimbledon and US Open runs from 2025 meant she slipped to No 11 after the US Open, her lowest position since June 2025.

The last time she was outside the top 20 was February 2025, as she was sitting at No 41 before her title run in the Middle East.