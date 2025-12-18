Camila Giorgi made a sudden exit from tennis last year and now the Italian has given her army of supporters some hope that she may be planning a comeback to the sport in 2026.

Giorgi quit tennis without a formal announcement that she was ending her career in May 2024, sparking wild rumours for the reason she had ended her playing days in double quick time.

Reports in the Italian media suggested Giorgi and her family had tax issues, but that was denied by the former world No 26, who enjoyed her best moment in the sport when she won the WTA 1000 title in Canada in August 2021.

Giorgi has maintained a high profile on her Instagram page, with her passion for fashion and eagerness to post revealing and glamorous images ensuring she was still a big social media influencer even though her sporting career has ended.

She currently has a little under 700k followers on Instagram and it was on that account that she uploaded new images of her hitting balls in a post she titled “pre-season training”.

It remains to be seen whether this was a hint that she may be considering a return to professional tennis at the age of 33 and that would be a surprise for a player who insisted in an interview last year that she is not missing the sport.

Giorgi posted a video of her practicing with Greek player Despina Papamichail on her social media feed, but there were no statements linking her with a return to the WTA Tour.

The glamorous ex-player who reached a career of No 26 in the WTA Rankings in October 2018, is a huge fan of fashion and has used her profile in tennis to promote the Giomila clothing brand owned by her mother Claudia.

“Fashion has always been my great passion,” she said in an interview in 2022. “I like sports a lot, but I like fashion more. This obsession has been passed on to me since I was a child.

“There is no need to justify anything, I would like to say; I am dealing with a professional photographer who knows how to do his job. I like everything and it gratifies me.

“My mom always tells me as long as you can show your body take advantage because afterwards you can’t do it!”

Giorgi returned to tennis in a new role last year as she interviewed players at the ATP 250 Buenos Aires and now her fans will be hoping to see even more of this fascinating player heading into the New Year.