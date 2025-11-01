There is no clear favourite for the 2025 WTA Finals, but the Sky Sports pundits have leaned towards the American pair of Coco Gauff and Amanda Anisimova to win this year’s trophy.

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is the bookmakers’ top bet to win the season-ending tournament in Riyadh, while many in the tennis community feel it is hard to ignore world No 2 Iga Swiatek as she always delivers when under pressure.

Gauff, meanwhile, is the defending champion after beating both Sabalenka and Swiatek en route to lifting last year’s trophy, while Anisimova is one of the form players across 2025 as she finished runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open and won two WTA 1000 events.

Those four headline the draw in Saudi Arabia with Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Elena Rybakina and Madison Keys the other players in the draw at the lucrative event.

So who will win this year’s title, according to the Sky Sports pundits Tim Henman, Laura Robson, Gigi Salmon, Jonathan Overend, Ryan Harrison and Raz Mirza?

Reigning French Open champion Gauff received three votes, Anisimova two, and Sabalenka and Swiatek one each.

If you are wondering why there are seven votes and only six panellists, Salmon couldn’t separate Gauff and Anisimova as she stated: “I’m a little bit heart and head on this one. My head says Gauff will successfully defend her title.

“She had a really good Asian swing, winning Wuhan, the serve is looking better and even if she has a wobble with it she is so mentally tough that she can get through it.

“My heart says Amanda Anisimova, Tour Finals debutant, ranked 359 at the end of 2023 after taking a break from the sport and 36 at the end of 2024.

“This year she has reached two Grand Slam finals, bouncing back impressively after both final losses and most recently winning the WTA 100 Beijing title, taking her to world No 4. It would be a fairy-tale ending to 2024 for Anisimova.”

Harrison also went with Gauff while Robson says it is difficult to look past the defending champion as the courts will likely favour the two-time Grand Slam winner.

“If the conditions are anything like last year, not super high bouncing, but a high enough bouncing fast court, then it will suit Gauff really well. I would assume it’s going to be the same. But I think that that automatically gives her a great chance of winning the title.”

Overend was the other pundit to go with Anisimova as he hopes it is a case of third time lucky following her near misses at the two most recent Grand Slams.

“My winner is Anisimova. I can’t stop now. After tipping her to win Wimbledon, and coming close, then backing her at the US Open, and coming much closer, I’m banking on third time lucky!” he said. “She’ll enjoy the courts, enjoy the challenge of her group rivals and finish an incredible season in style.”

The Case For Sabalenka And Swiatek

Of course, you can never discount four-time Grand Slam winner and reigning US Open champion Sabalenka and Henman feels the fact that she doesn’t have to worry about the world No 1 ranking will count in her favour.

Unlike in previous campaigns, the year-end No 1 spot has already been secured by the Belarusian as Swiatek can no longer overtake her – even if the Pole wins the title undefeated.

“I think Sabalenka will win WTA Finals. She is guaranteed No 1 ranking so will play with lots of freedom. With the court surface and altitude, conditions are perfect for her to outpower everyone,” the former British No 1 said.

Swiatek is the only other former champion in the field as she won the 2023 title, defeating Pegula in the final, and she gets the nod from Mirza.

“Sabalenka, Gauff and Anisimova seem to be this year’s picks with our pundits, but no one has gone for Swiatek!” he said.

“Her form may have taken a real dive after her victory in Cincinnati and the conditions may not be so favourable, but I’m backing the Wimbledon champion to find her A-game and win the title for the second time in three years.”