Coco Gauff has received the backing of Belinda Bencic with regards to her service struggles with the former world No 4 insiting the American’s “serve is very good”.

Two-time Grand Slam winner Gauff has moved up to No 3 in the WTA Rankings behind Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina on the back of her runners-up finish at the WTA 1000 Miami Open with Iga Swiatek dropping one spot.

The American, though, has had an up-and-down season as she reached the quarter-final of the Australian Open, lost in the second round of the Qatar Open, the semi-final of the Dubai Tennis Championships and retired from her third-round match at the Indian Wells Open due to injury.

Most of her struggles over the past few years have been attributed to her serve as in 2025 she topped the double fault count, having sent down 431 DF,s with Ekaterina Alexandrova in second place on 300. She also sits at No 1 on the unfortunate list so far this campaign with 162 double faults in 22 matches.

Last year Gauff hired biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan, who helped to turn around Sabalenka’s fortunes when she had a nightmare 2022 with her serve.

The following year Sabalenka won the Australian Open and went on to become world No 1 for the first time in her career in September 2023.

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Although she has made progress, Gauff’s serve remains under scrutiny and it always gets a mention when she loses a match.

2021 Olympic gold medallist Bencic, who is currently at No 12 in the rankings, was asked in a Charleston press conference what makes Gauff so tough to beat and replied: “She’s a tough opponent. We have some great matches every time we play, and it’s really admirable how she moves.

“You definitely feel like the court is much smaller. I like to attack, of course, and she makes it really hard. She makes you replay balls.

“Her serve is also very tough. I know she gets a lot of comments and this and that, but her serve is very good. It’s very fast when she puts it in.

“Of course, sometimes you can have some problems with the rhythm and everything, but I don’t think she should get so much negative comments because her game is very unique and a very different rhythm.

“She changes speed and spins and rhythm. She really can play everywhere in the court, and also she’s moving great. So, she’s obviously a very deserving No 3 or No 4 in the world.”