Coco Gauff endured a difficult North American hard-court swing and some have urged her to take an extended break in order to rebuild her service motion ahead of the 2025 season.

However, the two-time Grand Slam winner is unlikely to pay attention to noise from the outside as she is determined to “learn on the job” and is expected to play in the upcoming Asia swing.

Following her French Open title run, Gauff was expected to challenge for more big titles, but she lost in the first round at Wimbledon and then kicked off her hard-court campaign with a third-round exit at the Canadian Open before losing in the quarter-final of the Cincinnati Open.

After her Cincinnati defeat, the 21-year-old took a brave decision to part ways with coach Matt Daly – who guided her to glory at Roland Garros and the 2024 WTA Finals – and brought in biomechanics expert Gavin MacMillan with the main aim to fix her serving woes.

But changing your service motion is a long-term process and two weeks were never going to be enough time as she continued to struggle during the US Open.

It was an emotional rollercoaster as Gauff broke down in tears during one of her matches and it wasn’t too big a surprise when her run was ended by Naomi Osaka in the fourth round.

There was a lot of advice forthcoming with former doubles world No 1 Rennae Stubbs saying on the CYA podcast that Gauff should take a break.

“Coco’s not comfortable. She’s fighting demons. She’s fighting her serve. She’s fighting her forehand. Gavin’s come in to try and do his best to kind of correct some of the stuff, but that’s impossible to do in a week. It’s impossible,” Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams during the 2022 US Open, said.

Coco Gauff News

WTA Rankings Race To Riyadh: Sabalenka, Swiatek tickets booked, Gauff, Anisimova lead American charge, Osaka +9

Tim Henman has a message for Coco Gauff after crushing US Open defeat

The four-time women’s Grand Slam doubles champion added: “I think she should take the entire rest of the year. The whole rest of the year and break every single thing down.”

But Gauff made it clear after her defeat to Osaka that she has no intention of skipping the remainder of the 2025 season as she intends to “do a training block between now and Beijing”, giving her roughly three weeks to get more work done.

The American is the defending champion at the China Open as she defeated Karolina Muchova in the final 12 months ago. The WTA 1000 event gets underway on September 24 and Gauff is set to be seeded third with 1,000 points to defend.

The Wuhan Open is the next big tournament after the Beijing event and Gauff is likely to feature in there as well as she has 390 points to defend after reaching the semi-final in 2024.

But her calendar is likely to be clear after that – or at least until the WTA Finals – as she didn’t feature in any other tournaments on the Asia swing last year.

Of course, she could opt to accept late entries into some of the events like the Japan Open, Pan Pacific Open and Hong Kong Open.

Gauff is on the verge of qualifying for the season-ending WTA Finals in Riyadh with Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek the only two players who have booked their tickets now.

Enjoying deep runs in Beijing and Wuhan will also ease some pressure in terms of her position in the rankings for the remainder of the year as she also has 1,300 points to defend in Saudi Arabia.