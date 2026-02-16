The Dubai Tennis Championships has suffered another massive blow as teenage star Victoria Mboko has joined the long list of top stars to withdraw from the WTA 1000 tournament.

The Middle East tournament was hit by a double setback on Friday as world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and No 2 Iga Swiatek both withdrew from the event and that was after their fellow former Grand Slam winners Naomi Osaka and Madison Keys had already confirmed they would not compete.

Sabalenka withdrew due to fatigue while Swiatek announced that a change in schedule prompted her to skip the tournament and their announcements prompted a strong response from tournament director Salah Tahlak.

“Iga said she wasn’t mentally ready to compete, while Sabalenka said she has some minor injuries,” he told The National.

“So I don’t know. I think there should be a harsher punishment on the players [for withdrawing], not just fines, they should be docked ranking points.”

And the list has since grown with former world No 4 and 2024 Australian Open runner-up Zheng Qinwen, Qatar Open semi-finalist Maria Sakkari and Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who reached the quarter-final in Doha, also pulling out.

But perhaps the biggest setbacks came on Monday when Qatar Open finalists Karolina Muchova and Mboko’s names were also scrapped from the entry list.

The pair played in the final on Saturday with Muchova winning the tournament in straight sets to secure her first WTA 1000 trophy and second singles title.

It has been confirmed that 15th seed Muchova withdrew due to fatigue, while the 11th-seeded Mboko is out with a right elbow injury with the problem first emerging during her quarter-final win over Elena Rybakina.

Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Rybakina was promoted to top seed in Dubai with Amanda Anisimova second, Coco Gauff third, Jessica Pegula fourth and defending champion Mirra Andreeva fifth.

The top stars on the WTA have long complained about the tough WTA Tour schedule and there had been threats in the past that they will pick their tournaments more carefully and it appears to have come to pass.

Leading players are expected to play in the four Grand Slams, all 10 WTA 1000 events, and at least six WTA 500-level events every year.

French tennis journalist Benoit Maylin says the blame lies with the WTA, writing on X: “I understand the anger of the Dubai director, faced with the withdrawals.

“But the problem doesn’t come from the players who are protecting their health. It comes from the totally absurd schedule. It’s the WTA that’s at fault.”

