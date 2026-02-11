Elina Svitolina has admitted that she ‘is ok’ if she ends her career without a Grand Slam title, arguing that the birth of her child provided her with a ‘different perspective’ on what is important.

The Ukrainian has had a sensational start to the 2026 season after having won 11 of her 12 matches, including a 19th career title in Auckland via a victory over Wang Xinyu.

At the Australian Open, Svitolina reached a fourth Grand Slam semi-final after having defeated the likes of eighth seed Mirra Andreeva and third seed Coco Gauff.

Her sole loss of the season came via a 6-2, 6-3 last-four loss to world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

As a result of her success, she has re-entered the world’s top 10 and currently occupies the ninth position.

However, the Melbourne loss was likely all too familiar to the star, having now lost all eight sets in which she has contested in Grand Slam semi-finals.

“Before, this was a very sensitive topic,” Svitolina joked during an interview TENNIS.

“When you’re very young and you’ve been Top 3 for a couple of years and you’re a favourite for a Grand Slam but you never make it, it’s very tough.

“It’s tough when you come close, play a couple semifinals and have some chances, you think you can make it but then you don’t.

“But I think after giving birth and having different perspectives, I accepted this idea that I am ok to live my life after tennis and not having won a Grand Slam.

“I’ve still had a very solid career on my shoulders and I did my very best. If it happens at the end of my career, ok, amazing. But if not, it’s also an amazing career.

“I just have to accept it and after all, it’s not only about tennis at the end of the day.”

As Svitolina remarked, she gave birth to her first child – Skai – in October 2022, 15 months after getting married to fellow tennis star Gael Monfils.

The Ukrainian shut down her 2025 season in September, stating that she was ‘not in the right emotional space to compete’ and – instead – opted to take an extended off-season with her family.

As stated earlier, her mental reset has proved fruitful so far this season.

Svitolina will look to continue the impressive form at the WTA 1000 event in Doha, where she will open against world No 28 Anna Kalinskaya.

“When you’re really in a Grand Slam, you may not feel it in the moment but it’s in the days after when it really hits you and you drop,” the world No 9 stated.

“I know how it works. You cannot escape this.

“I also think it’s nice when you’re refreshed to play a tournament again because it means you’re back on track, mentally, and you’re trying to refocus again on your game.”

Svitolina possesses a 6-9 win-loss record at the Qatar event, with her best result having come in 2019 – where she reached the semi-finals, before losing to Simona Halep.

At last year’s edition, she reached the second round and lost to Jessica Pegula, 6-3, 7-6(3).

“I feel like I have a chance [to win in Doha],” the Ukrainian assessed.

“I feel like everybody who plays a main draw has a chance, whether it’s just a little one or you’re a big favourite.

“We’ve seen so many surprise finalists and winners, and players who really play well for two weeks who surprise even themselves.

“Of course, I see how, from experiencing all these matches over the years, I feel like a more solid player. I feel like my game really improved, and I can really win matches and challenge big players.

“When I’m fit, when I’m mentally good, I can have a chance. So, I do believe in this, and then whatever comes, comes.”

