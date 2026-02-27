Emma Raducanu has yet feature in a WTA Tour event on Japanese soil, but fans could see her compete in the Asian country for the first time this year following her sponsorship agreement with Uniqlo.

The 2021 US Open winner has become the latest high-profile player to join the Japanese giant with the company confirming this week that she has joined as a global ambassador and will work alongside the likes of tennis stars Roger Federer and Shingo Kunieda, and Academy-Award-winning actor Cate Blanchett, to promote Uniqlo’s LifeWear philosophy.

The British player remains a big drawcard across the globe despite her lack of success in recent years and Uniqlo will no doubt entice their latest ambassador to play in the two biggest women’s tennis tournaments in Japan during the Asia swing later this year.

Those events are the WTA 250 Japan Open, which runs from October 19-25 in Osaka, and the WTA 500 Pan Pacific Open that will take place in Tokyo from October 26 until November 1.

Raducanu has in the past signed up for Chinese events like the Ningbo Open and Guangzhou Open that usually take place at the same time as the Japanese tournaments, but things are likely to change now that she is a Uniqlo ambassador.

“I really hope this year that I’ll be able to make the tournaments,” the 23-year-old said.

“It would be my first time playing a tournament in Japan, but it’s something that I really want to do, and it would be a first.”

Following her slump down the rankings, Raducanu had to make use of wildcards to enter several events, but she has climbed back up to No 25 and is now assured of direct entries into most WTA Tour events.

The British No 1 added: “I think I would want to show people here my attitude when I’m playing tennis, and I think the way I hold myself and conduct myself even when things aren’t going well.

“I think that’s a lesson that I want to be a good example for on the court, of course, there are high emotions and you make mistakes, but I think the scale and magnitude of that, you need to always have a fundamental level, of a floor that you don’t drop below, in terms of what you do or don’t do off the court.”

