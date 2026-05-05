Emma Raducanu’s lengthy absence from tennis is set to continue as she confirmed she will not play the Italian Open after the draw was made.

The British number one has not played competitively since a heavy defeat to Amanda Anisimova in the third round of Indian Wells in March.

A mixture of injury issues and a viral illness has kept Raducanu from the court and it will not continues past the second WTA Tour Masters clay court event.

Emma Raducanu’s seven wins so far this season

Camila Osorio

Magdelena Frech

Mananchaya Sawangkaew

Greet Mitten

Kaja Juvan

Maja Chwalinska

Oleksandra Oliyinykova

With Raducanu sliding down the rankings, the British star is now almost definitely confirmed to suffer from the same issue she was faced with in the 2025 season.

Raducanu is now the world number 37 and she could continue to slipped down the rankings if results go against her at the Italian Open.

That would likely put her out of seeded entry contention for Roland Garros, which would give her a much trickier test in the opening rounds of the Grand Slam.

This is the same issue Raducanu found herself faced with at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year, where she played some of the biggest stars on the WTA Tour in the early stages.

Raducanu was convincingly defeated by Iga Swiatek in the second round of Roland Garros last year by a demoralising scoreline of 6-1, 6-2 in Paris.

Tournaments missed by Emma Raducanu so far this season

Miami Open

Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup tie against Australia

Linz Open

Madrid Open

The British star made it one stage later at her home Grand Slam at Wimbledon, losing out in a thrilling match to world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

At the next Grand Slam, at the US Open in 2025, Raducanu also missed out on seeded entry, which caused another top star clash in the opening rounds.

Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by Elena Rybakina in the third round at Flushing Meadows, winning just three games against the top star in the process.

It was clear that Raducanu would need to gain seeded entry in order reach the latter stages of a Grand Slam for the first time since she won the 2021 US Open.

That looks like it will not happen yet again as her hiatus continues deep into the clay court swing.

Raducanu is defending a round of 16 position in Strasbourg as well as a second round of Roland Garros points in the coming weeks, which would definitely put her out of contension if she continues to miss tournaments.

It could put her well out of sight for Wimbledon too, even if she does manage to return for the grass court events leading up to her home Grand Slam.

It’s extremely unfortunate for Raducanu, but lightning has struck twice for the British star as she looks to suffer from the same unfortunate blow for the second year in a row.

It could have dramatic consequences for the British star as she is shut out of the WTA Tour elite thanks to her ongoing health issues.