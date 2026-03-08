Emma Raducanu failed to win a match during the recent Middle East swing and she admits she probably should not have competed following her recent health struggles.

Following a disappointing second-round exit from the Australian Open, Raducanu appeared to have turned the corner at the Transylvania Open as she reached the final, but she suffered a heavy 6-0, 6-2 loss to Sorana Cirstea in the final.

After the match, she revealed she struggled with “health” issues and that continued to be the story during her next two events as she required treatment during her first-round match at the Qatar Open before retiring early in the third set.

She also needed a medical timeout during her defeat in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships, but has finally returned to action after a two-week break.

Following her comfortable 6-1, 6-3 win over Anastasia Zakharova in the second round of the Indian Wells Open, Raducanu opened up about her recent struggles.

“In hindsight, I think the Middle East was too much of a push. I wasn’t feeling good health-wise and kind of made myself stay out there, but I probably wouldn’t do the same again,” the reigning world No 24 said.

“Preparing for Indian Wells, I’ve been practicing in a way that I enjoyed. I’m seeing progress, moving in a good way, feeling better, ​and trying to unlock the game ​style that I enjoy playing.”

Raducanu – who is once again working with Mark Petchey – looked much better during the match against Zakharova as she wrapped it up in under 90 minutes, breaking twice in the opening set and three times in the decider although the Russian qualifier managed to get one break back.

Up next is sixth seed Amanda Anisimova and the 24-year-old is happy with her progress, although she concedes she is not “aiming for the stars right now”.

“That was a great show of my game today, I think I played really well,” the British No 1 said. “I don’t think it’s perfect yet but I think it’s a lot better from where I was feeling.

“I’m not necessarily aiming for the stars right now, I think I just want to be doing my game better and better. I think whatever I put on the court, if I apply myself like I did today, I think I’ll be proud of myself and I think I’ll be in a good place.”

