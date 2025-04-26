Emma Raducanu admits there is one key area of her clay-court game that she needs to work on, although she acknowledges she is “not really sure how to improve that”.

The 22-year-old has limited experience playing on the red dirt as last year she featured in six matches for a 4-2 record, in 2023 she played only one match while in 2022 she completed 11 matches (6–5).

After winning her opening match at the 2025 Madrid Open, Raducanu followed it up with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 loss against 24th seed Kostyuk.

Despite getting only one win at the WTA 1000 event, the world No 49 is seeing her glass as half full.

“I think it’s positive to get through and play two matches on the outdoor clay courts,” she stated. “I would say that it is pretty noticeable to me that I don’t necessarily feel very comfortable, but I think that’s something that I can improve on and work on.

“And it is my second proper clay season and the first one in three years. So I think I’m just trying to give myself a chance to play as many points as I can on it, and also [I need] time on the court training as well.”

One of the most important features of being a successful clay-court player is the ability to move, especially slide, on the surface and the 2021 US Open winner admits she is yet to master the art.

“I found moving really difficult,” Raducanu added. “I felt like I was slipping around, but it was taking me a long time to get out of the corners and after the serve as well. I’m not really sure how to improve that, so I guess I’ll just take that back and try to work on it in the next week.”

The former world No 10 will now head back to the training court before she returns to action at the Italian Open with the tournament running from May 6 to 18 before the clay-court season comes to a conclusion at the French Open (May 25 to June 8).

Emma Raducanu News

Emma Raducanu’s link-up with new coach could face one major obstacle

Emma Raducanu closing in on prize money breakthrough as she makes telling confession

Former British player turned tennis pundit Colin Fleming feels Raducanu can enjoy a successful run on clay this year.

“Emma Raducanu is a competitor. She’ll be disappointed at this stage but I think when the dust settles there’s a lot to take from this match. This was a good level at times on a surface where she hasn’t played a lot of tennis recently,” he told Sky Sports Tennis.

“If she can keep working, keep finding her feet in the clay, her movement, her balance and just comfort on this surface. I think she can still have some great results in this clay-court season and I think it will serve her well for beyond that into the grass and the hard.

“A lot of positives to take from this one.”