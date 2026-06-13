Emma Raducanu suffered a worrying slip during her quarter-final match at Queen’s before ultimately claiming victory.

The Brit was leading 6-3, 3-1 when she was wrong-footed by Kamilla Rakhimova and fell to the ground.

She immediately grabbed her inner left thigh as the crowd remained eerily quiet before Raducanu regained her footing and finished the game.

The 2021 US Open champion then opted for an off-court medical timeout at the following change of ends before returning with her upper left leg heavily strapped.

Rakhimova then broke back before Raducanu failed to serve out the match at the first attempt. However, she did not make the same mistake twice, clinching the second set 7-5.

The Brit will next face Iva Jovic, who defeated compatriot and world No 5 Amanda Anisimova.

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Raducanu and Jovic’s clash is scheduled to take place just a few of hours after the former’s victory, following Thursday’s order of play being cancelled due to rain.

Last season, the Brit fell to top seed Qinwen Zheng 6-2, 6-4 in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Raducanu is not currently scheduled to play any other grass-court event prior to Wimbledon, which begins on June 29.

The world No 42 had previously reached only one grass-court semi-final, at the 2024 Lexus Nottingham Open.

“It was really tricky,” said the star during her on-court interview.

“Kamilla played some incredible tennis, got to a lot of balls and made things very difficult.

“It was a match full of ups and downs and, you know, I was so grateful for the support I had during some really tough moments, especially when it came to closing out that second set.”

When asked how her leg was feeling, Raducanu remained coy about revealing any concerns over her physical condition.

“Right now, it’s a mix of adrenaline and relief. It was tough to take that fall. I felt like I was in a pretty good position in the match and, you know, on grass these things can happen.

“I found it pretty tough to regroup afterwards.

“I’m really proud of how I managed to do that in the end, and that was because of you guys, so thank you very much.”

In addition to the Grand Slam champion’s success, fellow Brit Katie Boulter also reached the semi-finals after defeating top seed Elena Rybakina in the last eight on Friday.

“Yeah, it’s incredible [to have two Brits in the last four],” concluded Raducanu.

“We all love playing on grass. Having me and Katie in the semi-finals is a great achievement, and we play doubles together here as well.

“It’s great to see, great for the tournament and, yeah, I’m wishing her well and hoping I can do the same.”