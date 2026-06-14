Emma Raducanu’s next tournament and draw path as she looks to continue good form after Queen’s Club run

Emma Raducanu will look to follow up her excellent showing at the Queen’s Club Championship with another deep run at the Nottingham Open.

World No 42 Raducanu has produced one of her best weeks on the WTA Tour as she has reached the final of the HSBC Championship without dropping a set, upsetting seventh seed Sorana Cirstea 6-4, 6-2 in the second round and sixth seed Iva Jovic 6-2, 6-2 in the semi-final.

In between the Cirstea and Jovic matches, she defeated Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-final with that match and the semi-final both taking place on Saturday following poor weather in London this week.

Raducanu faces lucky loser Donna Vekic in the WTA 500 tournament final on Sunday what will be her fourth match in three days and she will not have much of a break after that as her next event is just a few days away.

The 23-year-old has accepted a wildcard entry into the Nottingham Open and the draw has already been made with Raducanu falling into the bottom half along with second seed Leylah Fernandez.

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But there is also a chance that the British No 1 – who has surged 11 places to No 21 in the WTA Live Rankings on the back of her Queen’s Club run – could withdraw at the last minute following her hectic schedule in London.

Raducanu will face a yet-to-be-determined lucky loser or qualifier in the first round with the match likely to be scheduled for Tuesday given she is playing against Vekic on Sunday.

If she wins her opener, then she could face Fernandez in the second round with the Canadian also taking on a qualifier/lucky loser in her opener of the WTA 250 tournament.

The winner of Fernandez/Raducanu/Lucky Loser/Qualifier encounter is projected to face either fifth seed Ann Li or two-time Grand Slam winner Barbora Krejcikova in the quarter-final with either third seed Emma Navarro or defending champion McCartney Kessler a potential semi-final opponent.

Krejcikov, though, is under an injury cloud as she withdrew from the Libema Open final on Sunday against Robin Montgomery due to illness.

World No 19 Iva Jovic – the player Raducanu beat in the semi-final at Queen’s Club – headlines the event as the top seed and she starts against Karolina Pliskova while she is projected to meet eighth seed Maria Sakkari in the quarter-final and fourth seed Marie Bouzkova in the semi-final.

Bouzkova starts against fellow Czech Teresa Valentova and if the seedings hold then she will face ninth seed Janice Tjen in the quarter-final.

There is an all-British first-round encounter in the top half as Katie Boulter will take on Hariette Dart.

Fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko and sixth seed Jaqueline Cristian have both withdrawn from the tournament.

Projected Quarter-Finals

Jovic v Sakkari

Bouzkova v Tjen

Navarro v Kessler

Li v Fernandez