Alex Eala produced a stunning comeback at the ASB Classic, but ultimately came up short as Wang Xinyu saved a match to reach the final in Auckland.

It was always going to be a tight contest as it was the world No 53 taking on the world No 57 with both players looking to reach a second career final, and the Chinese star managed to hold her nerve to secure a 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 win in two hours and 43 minutes.

Both players showed remarkable fightback qualities as Eala initially found herself 0-4 behind in the first set, but then won seven of the next eight games to take the opening set. She also lost her serve in the opening game of the second set, but broke back in game six and secured a second break two games later to serve for the match.

This time it was Xinyu who managed to turn things around as she looked to be on her way out as Eala had a match point at 40-30, but she saved it and broke back before a second break set her up to serve for the set.

The world No 57 then got off to a blistering start in the decider as she again broke twice to open another 4-0 lead before Eala took a medical timeout for a possible back/shoulder injury.

The Filipino threatened to stage another comeback as she claimed one break back and reduced the deficit to 5-4, but the seventh seed eventually served out the match.

“It was a crazy battle from the start to the end, for sure. She’s an absolute fighter,” Xinyu, who finished runner-up in her maiden final at the Berlin Open in June 2025, said.

“To be honest, I feel more pressure when I am 5-0 up than when I am behind. I’m really happy that I got through this one today and to my first-ever final.”

Her team quickly corrected her that it was a second final.

Live Rankings Update

Eala, a runner-up at the Eastbourne International last year, had a chance to jump to No 43 in the Live Rankings with a win, but she has now been overtaken by Xinyu with the 24-year-old projected to rise 14 places to No 43 herself when the WTA Rankings is updated on Monday.

The Filipino, though, is set to reach a new career high of No 49.

Xinyu could jump to No 40 if she wins the final, but she will have to get past either top seed Elina Svitolina or third seed Iva Jovic with the two battling it out in the second semi-final.

Eala will next be in action at the Australian Open while Xinyu has signed up for next week’s Hobart International.

