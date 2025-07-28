CoCo Vandeweghe believes that Leylah Fernandez is a ‘threat at the US Open’ after the Canadian lifted the Citi DC Open title, with Steve Johnson adding that he predicts ‘big things’ for the 22-year-old.

Fernandez dominated Anna Kalinskya 6-1, 6-2 to win the title at the WTA 500 event – her biggest victory to date.

Previously, the Canadian had won four WTA 250 events.

Earlier in the week, the world No 24 defeated the likes of Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend, and Elena Ryabkina.

“I think it just leads to more victories. I think she is a threat at the US Open. You are always going to play well where you have had success,” Vandeweghe, a former US Open women’s doubles champion, analysed whilst speaking on the Tennis Channel Live Podcast.

Steve Johnson replied: “I see big things. Whenever you can get a title on a hard court leading up into a Grand Slam, whatever surface it may be, especially now going home.

“Some players have a hard time playing at home with the crowds and the pressure and all that.

“I think she is going to be doing just fine up there, she has held the Canadian flag for a few years, making the US Open final that young.

“She has dealt with all that pressure, her tennis is there. If her serve and her backhand is playing like it is today I think she is an absolute threat for the rest of the summer and leading up to the US Open.”

The American refers to Fernandez’s fairytale run at the 2021 US Open, where she reached the final at barely 19-years-old.

Along the way, the Canadian defeated defending champion Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Angelique Kerber, and Aryna Sabalenka – losing out to Brit Emma Raducanu, 6-4, 6-3.

“The match was very solid from my part,” the Canadian said, during her post-match interview.

“I was very happy the way that I held my nerves. I was definitely very nervous in the beginning, but I got to play my game in the important points and kind of push through those nerves, so I was super happy about that.

“I have gone through so many different challenges this week.

“You know, I think it just has made me stronger in a way that if I can get through this week, through the cramps, through the long matches, through the heat, the humidity, I can get through anything.

“So I was just very happy that I got to not only push myself physically through the limits but also mentally. So that kind of will help me hopefully for future tournaments.”

“My intention was actually to be more offensive than her, but I think at the same time, I like long rallies,” analysed the Canadian.

“So that kind of helped me to settle in. You know, I knew she was going to be offensive from the get-go, so I had to counterattack as quickly as possible and then get it to the front foot once I had the opportunities.

“So I was just glad I was able to take advantage of certain balls she gave me in certain moments. Balls were going in for me today.

I know a couple of shots that I hit, I was even surprised that it went in. So it kind of feels good that this year, today was a good day for me (smiling).”

Fernandez will next participate in the Canadian Masters, opening against world No 45 Maya Joint.