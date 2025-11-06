Iga Swiatek notched up a couple of personal unwanted records with her latest defeat at the WTA Finals and during her post-match comments she admitted that “I gave it my all” before adding “it’s no longer enough”.

The six-time Grand Slam winner’s WTA Tour season came to a disappointing end as she lost her final group match against Amanda Anisimova, going down 7–6 (7–3), 4–6, 2–6, as the American advanced to the semi-final alongside Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek lost 6–3, 1–6, 0–6 against Rybakina earlier in the tournament while her only win came against Madison Keys (6–1, 6–2) in the opening match, but it does mean she has exited the WTA Finals after the round-robin phase for the second consecutive year.

The Rybakina and Anisimova defeats were the first time that the Pole has lost two matches in a row after winning the opening set while she has lost consecutive top-level matches for the first time since 2021.

During an interview with Canal+Sport, the reigning Wimbledon champion made some intriguing comments, saying she played well, but suggested other players are simply better than her.

“Matches like this, a loss like this, it just hurts. I thought I played well, I was focused the entire time, I had a good attitude, and I didn’t hesitate,” Swiatek said.

“There’s really nothing I regret, except maybe one decision when she broke me in the third set. The truth is, I did everything I could. I gave it my all, and I understand that I played well in this tournament. On the one hand, it’s comforting because I have nothing to regret, but on the other hand, it’s disappointing because it’s no longer enough.”

A Look At The Stats

Swiatek is 9-8 against top-10 players in 2025, compared to 11-5 last year, 13-6 in 2023 and 15-2 in 2022.

And if you look a bit deeper, the Pole has lost her most recent match against seven of the current top eight players in the WTA Rankings with her WTA Finals win over Keys her only success.

Besides losing against Anisimova in Riyadh, Swiatek was also beaten by the American in the quarter-final of the US Open while world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka beat her in the semi-final at Roland Garros this year and Cincinnati last year.

Iga Swiatek News

World No 3 Coco Gauff beat her at the Madrid Open and the United Cup in 2025, Jessica Pegula was victorious at Bad Homburg Open this year and the US Open last year, Jasmine Paolini won in Wuhan while Mirra Andreeva won at Indian Wells and Dubai this year, although she was ranked outside the top 10 at the time.

In the past, Swiatek managed to get wins by playing “solid tennis”, but the best in the business are now too fast and just too good to get away with it.

“The only thing I can really change is to start playing fewer matches and practicing more. Maybe then I’ll be able to win matches like this,” the Pole added.

“Maybe I’m losing my technique a little when I’m a little stressed. I used to be able to still win matches like this because other girls were more stressed or played worse.

“Now they’re running even faster, and I can’t even play my solid tennis, which I feel like won me matches in previous seasons. The only thing I can do is try to make my game more automatic.”

Swiatek has one tournament left this year, the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with Poland, but she will certainly need to come up with a new strategy for the 2026 season if she is to change things around.