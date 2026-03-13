Iga Swiatek’s hopes of winning a third Indian Wells Open title are over for another year after she lost in the quarter-final with her defeat also having a big impact on her position in the rankings.

The Pole is a two-time winner of the California tournament as she lifted the trophy in 2022 and 2024, but her 2026 campaign was ended by Elina Svitolina in the last eight with the Ukrainian winning in three sets in just over two hours.

The ninth-seeded Svitolina dominated the opening set with three breaks to one before the six-time Grand Slam winner hit back with two breaks to win as it went to a decider.

A single break in game nine was enough for the win as the former world No 3 secured a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 victory.

Svitolina will face third seed Elena Rybakina for a place in the final while Swiatek will make her way to Florida for the second leg of the Sunshine Double, the Miami Open.

The reigning Wimbledon champion’s Indian Wells defeat, coupled with Rybakina’s win over Jessica Pegula in the quarter-final, will result in changes when the WTA Rankings get an update after the tournament.

Points Earned/Dropped In Indian Wells

Swiatek started the WTA 1000 tournament at No 2 in the rankings with 7,588 points to her name, but she was defending 390 points from the 2025 edition as she reached the semi-final 12 months ago.

Players who reach the final quarter-final get 215 points for their efforts and it means the 24-year-old will leave California with -175 with her overall total dropping to 7,413 points.

The Pole’s defeat will see her drop to No 3 in the rankings as Rybakina will earn at least 270 points with her run to the semi-final with her tally increasing to 7,523.

It will be the first time since August 2025 that Swiatek has dropped out of the top two of the rankings as she was at No 3 just before the US Open.

However, she was as low as No 8 after the French Open on the back of her failure to defend her title at Roland Garros.

Prize Money Earned

Swiatek’s prize money earnings for the 2026 season were $1,070,965 before the start of the Indian Wells Open while her career total was $44,711,455.

She will collect a cheque of $193,645 for her run to the quarter-final to move to $44,905,100, which is good enough for third in the all-time list with only Serena Williams ($94m) and Sabalenka ($46m) ahead of her while Venus Williams sits in fourth on $42m.