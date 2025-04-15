Iga Swiatek praises WTA after Miami Open fan incident

Iga Swiatek has shed more light on the security incident at the Miami Open when a fan tried to “disrupt her rhythm” during practice which came not long after “threats on the internet”.

Just weeks after a man was given a restraining order after displaying “fixated behaviour” towards Emma Raducanu during the Dubai Tennis Championships, Swiatek also had an encounter with a supposed tennis supporter at the WTA 1000 event in the United States.

The five-time Grand Slam winner was targeted during training by an “aggressive” man and her representatives told BBC Sport: “The Miami incident appears to be a direct transition from verbal aggression online to harassment in the real world.

“He was aggressive and taunting.”

Swiatek was immediately given extra security for the remainder of the tournament and the WTA later issued a statement, saying: “Player safety is our top priority. The WTA works closely with tournaments and their security teams on best practices for international sporting events to ensure the safety and well-being of all participants.

“There are comprehensive security protocols in place to make sure that any incidents are handled promptly and effectively.

“The details of these are not something we discuss publicly, but we are steadfast in our commitment to maintaining a safe environment for players and everyone attending one of our events.”

Swiatek has not played since losing in the quarter-final of the Miami event against Alex Eala as she opted to skip Poland’s Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers over the weekend.

But she will return to action at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday.

When asked about the incident in Miami, the Pole was full of praise for the WTA as she was impressed with the way they handled the whole episode.

“I wouldn’t call it a threat because it wasn’t so harsh,” the world No 2 explained. “There was a fan who wanted to disrupt my rhythm.

“I try to focus on the fans who support me, but obviously when you hear something like that, you want to react.

“I think the WTA helped us, helped me, to feel protected. What I heard wasn’t a threat, but I think there were some threats on the internet.

“So, yes, the WTA helped me react quickly and made me feel safe. I’m glad there is someone watching over us and helping us react in these kinds of situations. That’s what happened. I’m glad to have my team close by that helps me with these things.”