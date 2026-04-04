Iga Swiatek’s ex-coach, Wim Fissette, has spoken out for the first time since their sudden split, stating that the move is ‘part of the job’ and that he is ‘really happy’ to have been part of the Pole’s team.

The six-time Grand Slam champion announced the split just days after her shock opening-match loss at the Miami Open.

Since then, Swiatek has teamed up with Spaniard Francisco Roig, who coached 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal for nearly two decades.

In recent days, the trio have been seen in action at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca.

The Pole and Fissette first came together in October 2024, after Swiatek parted ways with Tomasz Wiktorowski, continuing for 17 months.

Prior to his most recent coaching role, Fissette also worked with the likes of Kim Clijsters, Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Victoria Azarenka, Simona Halep, and Johanna Konta.

“There are some teams that can stay really calm under, let’s say, difficult conditions,” analysed Fissette during his interview with The Athletic.

“Others feel like something needs to change.

“As in every sport, it’s always first the coach that has to go. At the highest level in sports, this is part of the job. You have to accept that.

“They were almost unbeatable for a few years. The expectations are going to be super high. Every loss will hurt extra. I was aware of the difficulties in this project.

“It was impossible to do better. But I was still really happy that I took the challenge, and happy with what we achieved. Iga is such an extraordinary player and athlete.”

Tennis News

Jannik Sinner downplays world No 1 chances as he aims for ‘positive’ clay-court season

Patrick Mouratoglou warns tennis is ‘in danger’ as he brands sport a ‘relic of the past’

Swiatek and Fissette’s parting of ways was rumoured for months, after a disappointing 2026.

Whilst the pair won their first Grand Slam together at Wimbledon in 2025, this season produced quarter-final losses at the Australian Open (to Elena Rybakina), Qatar Open (Maria Sakkari), and Indian Wells (Elina Svitolina).

At the Miami Open, compatriot and world No 50 Magda Linette battled from a set down to snap Swiatek’s streak of 73 consecutive opening-match victories.

“If you look at the best players in the world in the past 20 years, it’s, ‘How can I learn to improve and to develop? ‘” added Fissette.

“Especially after losses, it was difficult to look at the development instead of like, OK, ‘Let’s just keep trying to do what was working.’

“She has been working with the same people for a lot of years, and she’s been super successful for years.

“It’s normal that in, let’s say, challenging times, that she kind of goes back to these people or maybe wants more from these people.

“Sometimes it just takes a hard time. It takes something that happens to make you do it.”

Swiatek’s announcement of the split remarked upon both their successes and the more recent challenges.

“After many months of working together with my coach I’ve decided to take a different path,” the Pole stated on social media.

“It was an intense time full of challenges and many important experiences.

“I’m grateful for his support, experience, and everything we achieved together – including one of my biggest dreams in sport.

“Wim, thank you for this time and for the lessons I’ve learned thanks to you. I wish you all the best — both professionally and personally.”

Swiatek’s next event is scheduled to be the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, taking place from April 13 – 19.