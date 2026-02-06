Katie Boulter is enjoying a thrilling revival in her fortunes after she continued her strong form to reach the final of the Ostrava Open with a straight sets win over Katie Volynets.

Former British No 1 Boulter has slipped outside of the top 100 of the WTAR Rankings after a horrible 2025 season that was ruined by injuries and she admitted this new season was very much a reset for her.

Now she is building some momentum, with the win against Volynets an impressive victory against an opponent who is always tricky to play against.

The win has fired Boulter up to No 101 in the live WTA Rankings and if she can complete her comeback story in Ostrava and lift the title on Saturday, she will make a return to the top 100 next week.

That will be welcome for a player who was close to entering qualifying to compete in the Australian Open, with her ranking no longer securing her a place in the draw for Grand Slams after last year’s troubles.

More Tennis News

Alex de Minaur jokes about being ‘involved’ in wedding planning in hilarious Australian Open interview

Alex de Minaur’s ‘not ideal’ admission about Katie Boulter relationship amid Wimbledon campaign

Now she is moving in the right direction after speaking about her mindset when she played in Melbourne last month.

“I see this as a full reset for me, I’m starting again,” Boulter said. “I’m not expecting miracles this week. I’m not expecting miracles next week. It’s going to be a process. Everything is fresh and exciting again.

“Seeing January 1, 2026 was a good start. I’m getting married this year. It’s going to be an unbelievable year, one of the best ones in my life, no matter what happens on the tennis court. I think for me that’s already given me a positive push.

“I feel like having a new coach, having a new set-up, everything is fresh and exciting again. Whereas I feel like I was dragging my feet a little bit at the end of last year just trying to get through the whole entire year without injuries.

“I’m eager to get out and play loads of matches. I’m not precious about playing qualifying in any tournaments. I’m actually very excited to go and play some tournaments, even lower ones.”

Boulter mentioned her marriage plans with top ten star Alex de Minaur and they will be at the forefront of her mind after she confirmed they have a date in the diary for their big day.

“We’ve done absolutely nothing in about a year and two months,” she added. “We’ve got a date. We’ve got a venue.

“I wouldn’t say we’re the most organised of couples. I would say we’re kind of going with the flow, hoping everything works itself out, and we’ll turn up and say ‘I do’, hopefully, and that’s it.”

READ NEXT: Katie Boulter makes an Alex de Minaur confession as she sets a huge Grand Slam target