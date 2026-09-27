Leylah Fernandez won her sixth WTA Tour singles titles with a comfortable win over first-time finalist Talia Gibson in the Singapore Open final with both earning boosts in the rankings.

Playing in her first final since lifting the Japan Women’s Open final last October, Fernandez faced some resistance from the Australian in the first set as they traded four breaks midway during the opener before the Canadian got the crucial fifth break in game 11.

But it was one-way traffic in the second set as she bagelled Gibson to win 7-5, 6-0 to secure her sixth WTA singles crown to go with three runner-up trophies while Gibson’s wait for a first title continues.

Seeded sixth, the 2021 US Open runner-up took out top seed Mirra Andreeva in the quarter-final and fifth seed Maja Chwalinska in the semi-final while Gibson’s biggest win came against seventh seed Maria Sakkari in the last eight before she enjoyed a walkover over Tatiana Prozorova.

WTA Ranking Points Earned In Singapore

Former world No 13 Fernandez started the tournament at No 31 in the official rankings, but her title run has earned her a five-place jump to No 26 in the Live WTA Rankings.

WTA News

WTA China Open: Points Rybakina, Sabalenka, Gauff, Swiatek, Eala, Raducanu will drop

China Open withdrawal list: Jessica Pegula and Alex Eala among 15 stars to pull out of WTA 1000 event

Winning a WTA 500 title is worth 500 points but the WTA uses a rolling 52-week, cumulative system to determine the rankings, and the Canadian only added 440 to her tally as she dropped 60 points from the previous year at the start of the Singapore Open.

A runners-up spot is worth 325 points and Gibson earned 304 once her 2025 points were removed.

The Australian is currently ranked No 63, but she is projected to surge 26 places to a new career-high No 37 when the official rankings are updated on Monday, 28 September.

The 22-year-old Gibson’s run has also seen her take over as the Australian No 1 with Kimberly Birrell, who won her maiden title at the Korea Open after beating Maya Joint, dropping to No 2.

Prize Money Earned

Fernandez had earned $1,407,731 in prize money in 2026 before the Singapore Open and she will add another $185,500 to her bank account with her title run.

The Canadian is edging closer to the $9,000,000 mark as her career prize money total was $8,765,870 before the final.

Gibson had earned $1,054,596 in 2026 and $1,932,154 over the course of her career before the final and she will be rewarded with a cheque of $114,500 for finishing runner-up.

Fernandez and Gibson will now head to Beijing where they will compete at the WTA 1000 China Open with the Canadian among the seeded players who will receive a bye into the second round.