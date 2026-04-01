The Upper Austria Ladies Linz will kickstart the 2026 European clay-court swing and, with it being a WTA 500 event, there will be plenty of ranking points available for those who reach the latter stages.

The 35th edition of the Austrian tournament, which is the second-oldest indoor event on the WTA Tour, was upgraded to a WTA 500 level in 2024.

The 2026 edition will mark the first time that it is played on clay as it was staged on indoor hard courts from 1987 until 2025.

The Linz Open has a long history of world No 1s winning the title as the likes of Lindsay Davenport, Justine Henin-Hardenne, Amelie Mauresmo, Maria Sharapova and Ana Ivanovic have all lifted the trophy.

But only one former world No 1 will be in this year’s field as Karolina Pliskova has entered using her protected ranking, while the Czech is one of three former champions who will feature in 2026 with reigning champion Ekaterina Alexandrova and Jelena Ostapenko also taking part.

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Other notable names on the entry list are Grand Slam winners Marketa Vondrousova, Barbora Krejcikova and Jelena Ostapenko while rising star Alex Eala will also feature.

2021 US Open winner Emma Raducanu was also initially on the entry list, but she withdrew due to a viral infection.

As for the prize money, the total financial commitment from organisers and sponsors are $1,206,446 for 2026, a slight increase from the $1,064,510 last year.

Linz Open Prize Money Breakdown

Alexandrova earned $164,002 (€142,610) when she won the title 12 months ago while runner-up Dayana Yastremska received $100,999 (€87,825).

Champion: $186,870 (€161,310)

Runner-up: $115,341 (€99,565)

Semi-finalists: $66,489 (€57,395)

Quarter-finalists: $35,327 (€30,495)

Second round: $18,176 (€15,690)

First round: $13,100 (€11,309)

Prize Money On Offer

The WTA uses a rolling 52-week cumulative system to determine the WTA Rankings so players have to defend points from the corresponding period 12 months ago.

The Linz Open was staged from 27 January until 2 February in 2025 so players won’t be defending points from last year’s tournament as those points came off in January-February.

And there is further good news some players who entered as there was no corresponding event 12 months ago as the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers took place at the same time in 2025 with no points awarded for the team tournament.

However, those who played at the lower level, like the WTA 125K events, will drop points from those tournaments.

Of course, they will all be able to earn points for round-per-round performances.

Champion: 500

Runner-up: 325

Semi-finalists: 195

Quarter-finalists: 108

Second round: 60

First round: 1

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