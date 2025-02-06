Newly-crowned Australian Open champion Madison Keys has made a brilliant start to the 2025 season as she won two tournaments during the first month of the campaign

After finishing the 2024 season with only one title – the Internationaux de Strasbourg – and a 24–12 win-loss record, Keys has already doubled her trophy tally.

The American won the Adelaide International – beating Jessica Pegula in the final – and then defeated two-time Australian Open defending champion Aryna Sabalenka at Melbourne Park to win her maiden Grand Slam.

Madison Keys’ probable 2025 tennis calendar

Indian Wells Open – March 5-16

Keys initially committed to the Middle East WTA 1000 swing, but withdrew from both the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships due to a leg injury.

The ATX Open in Texas at the end of February was next on her list, but this is another tournament where she won’t compete – this time due to the top-10 rule for WTA 250 events. Only one top-10 player can compete at a WTA 250 event and Jessica Pegula (No 6) is that player. When Keys signed up she was at No 21 in the rankings, but has since surged to No 7, meaning she misses.

But she is unlikely to complain as it gives her some extra time to rest ahead of the Sunshine Double.

Keys reached the third round of the Indian Wells Open last year while her best performance is a run to the quarter-final in 2022.

Miami Open – March 18-30

The American followed her up third-round exit in Indian Wells in 2024 with a run to the fourth round at the Miami Open, losing to Elena Rybakina.

She has reached the quarter-final only once, in 2016 when she was beaten by Angelique Kerber.

Charleston Open – March 31-April 6

The WTA 500 entry list is yet to be confirmed and a deep run in Miami could also have an impact, but an American Grand Slam winner will be high on the list for organisers.

Keys won the clay-court tournament in 2019 while she lost in the second round last year.

Madrid Open – April 22-May 4

Keys enjoyed a magical run at the 2024 Madrid Open as she defeated Coco Gauff and Ons Jabeur en route to reaching the semi-final before losing against eventual champion Iga Swiatek.

It was the first time she had made it past the third round.

Italian Open – May 8-18

She has a runners-up trophy in Rome to her name as she lost the 2016 final as an unseeded player against the great Serena Williams.

Last year she reached the last eight before she was once again denied by Swiatek.

Internationaux de Strasbourg – May 18-24

This was one of the tournaments where it all came together for Keys in 2024 as she defeated Danielle Collins in the final to lift her eighth career title.

It remains to be seen if she will return this year as players tend to take the week before a Grand Slam off.

French Open – May 25-June 8

Keys has a good record at Roland Garros as she reached the semi-final in 2018 before losing against Sloane Stephens and the quarter-final the following year, this time going down against Ashleigh Barty.

She made a third-round exit in 2024 as she was beaten by Emma Navarro.

Queen’s Club Championship /German Open- June 9-15 / June 16-22

Keys played only one grass-court tournament before Wimbledon last year and that was in Eastbourne where she reached the semi-final.

But as a Grand Slam winner she is likely to play a WTA 500 event with Queen’s and Berlin her options. It is likely that she will play in London given her friendship with tournament director Laura Robson.

Wimbledon – June 30-July 13

Keys made her Wimbledon debut in 2013 and two years later she reached the quarter-final, losing against Agnieszka Radwańska.

She reached the last eight again in 2023 while last year she exited in heartbreaking circumstances as she was 5-2 up in the deciding set against Jasmine Paolini before injuring her hamstring and eventually retired after losing three consecutive games.

Citi DC Open – July 21-27

She didn’t feature at the WTA 500 event last year due to injury, but could make a return in 2025.

Back in 2023, she lost in the quarter-final while in 2019 she fell at the first hurdle.

Canadian Open – July 27-August 7

Keys finished runner-up in back-to-back WTA 1000 events in 2016 as she followed up her finalist position in Rome with a run to the final of the Canadian Open, losing against Simona Halelp.

Last year she exited in the second as she retired due to her recurring hamstring problem.

Cincinnati Open – August 7-18

The American was also forced to miss the Cincinnati tournament in 2024 due to her injury, but should be back in 2025 if she is fully fit as it is one of the biggest events of the North American hard-court swing.

The Cincinnati Open is the only WTA 1000 event that Keys has won as she lifted the trophy in 2019, beating Svetlana Kuznetsova in the final, while she also reached the semi-final in 2022.

US Open – August 25-September 7

The US Open was the scene of Keys’ biggest heartbreak in tennis as she finished runner-up to friend Sloane Stephens in the 2017 final. The following year she lost the semi-final against Naomi Osaka while she also exited in the last four in 2023.

After losing in the third round in 2024, Keys will be looking for an extended run in 2024 as the United States’ newest Grand Slam winner.

China Open – September 24-October 5

A former semi-finalist in Beijing, Keys lost in the round of 16 against Aryna Sabalenka in 2024.

Wuhan Open – October 6-12

The final WTA 1000 event of the season takes place in China and Keys suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Beatriz Haddad Maia in 2024.

Her best performance came in 2019 when she reached the quarter-final before losing against Halep.

WTA Finals – November 1-8

Keys is on course for only her second appearance at the season-ending event as she currently leads the WTA Race To Riyadh standings.

The only other time she featured at the tournament was in 2019 when she exited after the round-robin phase, losing two matches and winning one.